This is Crazy Beast, or 'Adalatherium'



A 66-million-year-old mammal, rewriting evolutionary history with its bizarre features 📹👇🏼



Out today, this vast Memoir fully describes an epic 20 year project to uncover its mysteryhttps://t.co/PIqNrjoMz0@SVP_vertpaleo #FossilFriday pic.twitter.com/4kF3Fvfgte