Leopard fell into a well chasing a dog in Anjangaon Bari in BadneraAmravati.

Both rescued by our #ForestGuards this morning. #RapidRescueTeamForestAmravati reached the site immediately & got them out safely.

The Leopard has been treated & doing well

