After alerting @Canucks Asst. Equipment Manager Brian "Red" Hamilton of a cancerous mole on his neck, the #SeaKraken & Vancouver teamed up to surprise Nadia Popovici with $10K for medical school.



Get to know the Kraken fan who saved Red's life → https://t.co/MhBfWDHlFM pic.twitter.com/JZhze1gsq6