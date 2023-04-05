國外一對夫妻在路邊發現一隻被栓在狗屋的狗狗，身心狀況看起來極差，一問之下才知道，狗狗的飼主早就因新冠肺炎過世，這3年以來的時間，幾乎沒有和人互動，夫妻倆心疼不已，在詢問原飼主的兒子後，將狗狗帶回家照顧，幫助牠展開全新的幸福生活。
根據《The Dodo》報導，國外一對夫妻日前開車外出，發現一隻狗狗被栓在狗屋，身心狀況看起來很差，急需人類救援幫助，他們幾經打聽後，發現狗狗的飼主早在3年前就因為感染新冠肺炎過世，飼主的兒子也很少回來這裡，只有一個負責打理院子的男人，在工作時會來到這裡，替狗狗添飼料、換水，此外的時間都是牠獨自度過，完全沒有人類陪伴。
@maialagoss Updates on Xena, she’s getting used to her new family 🫶🏼, she’s still a bit scared so she tends to isolate herself amd we always call her up to come closer to our other dogs. (Before y’all come yelling at me about the vet without gloves) I asked her why she doesn’t use gloves and she said she prefers to use her bare hands, she washed and sanitized her hand before starting, after she removed the larvae and after she was done. We are going back on monday for a bl00d test and we’ll learn more about her health state as we go. We are so thankful for all of the messages, we weren’t expecting to reach so many people’s hearts. Xena is at home now ❤️ and yes we’ll have a part 3. #fyp #dogsoftiktok #rescuedog #viral #foryoupage ♬ Get You The Moon - Kina
這對夫妻透露，其實原飼主的兒子早就想把狗送走，但又想可能沒有人要接手，而一直沒有行動，所以當這對夫妻詢問是否可以帶走狗狗時，對方毫不猶豫就答應了。起初狗狗還抱有戒心，不敢隨便跟這對夫妻離開，但後來在食物誘惑下，牠終於願意跟兩人回家，從此展開新生活。
@maialagoss We took Xena to the beach for the first time (at least we believe it was her first time) and she was the cutest thing trying to run, she kept tripping onto her legs and it was such an incredible moment to watch her run free 🥹 Also Xena is very thankful to all of you amazing people that is showing so much love to her and her mamas ❤️ #dogsoftiktok #rescuedog #fyp #viral #storytime ♬ Night Trouble - Petit Biscuit
這對夫妻幫狗狗取了新名字「希娜（Xena）」，初見面時牠還全身都是跳蚤、蜱蟲和傷痕，洗過澡後成功擺脫累積3年的髒污，還去看了獸醫確保健康狀況無虞。希娜似乎知道這對夫妻是自己的新飼主，且是來幫助牠的，所以逐漸打開心房，讓夫妻倆感動表示：「牠的靈魂是如此溫柔，你可以從牠的眼神看出來，牠有多信任我們。」
發表意見
中時新聞網對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時新聞網有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。