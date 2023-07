Mumbai's Bharat Jain Claims Title of World's Richest Beggar!



Bharat Jain has accumulated a net worth of ₹7.5 crore. His monthly earnings from begging range between ₹60,000 and 75,000. he owns a 2BHK flat in Mumbai worth ₹1.2 crore.

He also owns two shops in Thane that… pic.twitter.com/wuGZ0TIpfk