Heroic kids…Two kids aged 12 and 9 from Domboshava, Magaya Village defied their ages and rescued a woman clasped by the leg by a 4 metre long crocodile along Mungezi River. The 12-year-old pulled the woman back while the 9-year-old fetched a log and tossed out one eye forcing… pic.twitter.com/zSdL1QAk8X