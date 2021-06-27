日本宣布將捐贈台灣額外疫苗劑量的消息，肯定會引起關於台灣是否為「乞丐」的爭論繼續下去，尤其是跟隨在美國宣布將提供額外疫苗劑量，以及立陶宛的小額捐贈之後。中央通訊社報導稱，「據路透社報導，這筆捐贈是應台灣的要求，將於9月底交付。」

中央社依據路透社報導台灣向立陶宛提出要求，這有點不尋常；中央社難道不敢問政府？如果路透社的報導屬實，則台灣尋求其他國家支援疫苗的觀點是肯定的。台灣是「要求」還是「乞求」並不重要，關鍵仍然是台灣政府為何未能及早採購到足夠的疫苗。

作為一個在台灣生活多年的美國人，如果一些政客將台灣描述為「乞丐」，我並不在意。台灣的評論員應該謹慎假設美國人如何看待台灣國內的政治糾紛，台灣民眾更應該審慎地相信評論員所說的話。在台灣內部政治爭端的言語，很少有美國人會注意或感到被冒犯。美國人可能會關注的是，台灣因為購買美國武器以及台灣半導體和技術產業的重要性定期出現在美國新聞中，為什麼台灣還需要美國的捐贈？

台灣是富有的，中央財政肯定有能力購買足夠劑量的疫苗，其他類似的富有國家也是這樣做的。因此，對於台灣是否是「乞丐」的爭論，有一個簡單的解決方案。美國、日本和立陶宛捐贈給台灣的疫苗，台灣可以按市場價格迅速支付。台灣和美國都不是共產主義者，台灣也不是窮人。作為美國人，建議台灣政府、各政黨都支持以這個方案解決「乞丐」說。

（作者為前美國共和黨亞太區主席）

Taiwan's "Beggar" For Vaccines Dispute

by Ross Darrell Feingold

(Former Asia Chairman Republicans Abroad)

The announcement that Japan will donate additional vaccine doses to Taiwan will certainly cause the debate over whether or not Taiwan is a "beggar" to continue especially as it came so soon after the United States announcement that it will provide additional vaccine doses along with the small donation from Lithuania. The Central News Agency reported that "According to a report by Reuters the donation was in response to a request from Taiwan and will be delivered by the end of September."

It is unusual that the Central News Agency relies on Reuters to report that Taiwan made the request to Lithuania; did the Central News Agency dare not ask the central government? If the Reuters report is true it supports the view that Taiwan sought vaccines from other countries. Whether Taiwan "requested" or “begged” is not important because the key issue remains why Taiwan's government was unable to procure a sufficient supply of vaccines earlier.

As an American who has lived in Taiwan many years I am not offended if some politicians describe the situation as Taiwan being a "beggar". Commentators in Taiwan should be cautious about assuming how Americans view Taiwan's domestic political disputes and the public in Taiwan should be even more cautious about believing what commentators say. Few Americans will pay attention or be offended about what is said in a political dispute in Taiwan. What Americans might pay attention to is why Taiwan which periodically is in the news in the United States for its purchases of American made weapons as well as for the importance of Taiwan's semiconductor and technology industries needs a donation from the United States.

Taiwan is fortunately well off and it was certainly with in the financial capability of the central government to purchase sufficient doses of vaccines as other similarly well off countries have done. Thus there is a simple solution to the dispute over whether or not Taiwan is a "beggar". Taiwan can quickly pay at market price for the vaccines that the United States Japan and Lithuania have donated to Taiwan. After all neither Taiwan nor the United States are communists nor is Taiwan poor. As an American I hope all of Taiwan's politicians support this solution.

※以上言論不代表旺中媒體集團立場※