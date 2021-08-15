中央通訊社最近發生的兩起事件應該是台灣外交部所引起，因為這些事件涉及歐洲國家，這些國家最近已採取措施，至少在印太地區的一些政策與美國保持一致，這間接地對台灣也有好處。這些事件也應該引起台灣執政黨和在野黨、監督媒體的非政府組織和公眾的關注。

在第一起事件中，中央通訊社採訪了即將卸任的德國在台協會處長王子陶（Thomas Prinz）。在採訪中，王子陶重申了他早前在臉書上所寫的內容，即台灣從 BioNTech 購買疫苗是 BioNTech 與台灣之間的商業事務。王子陶指出，存在一家中國製造商參與的現實（因為 BNT 將台灣的分銷權授予上海復星醫藥），但他沒有說明中國正在阻止台灣購買 BNT疫苗。中央社英文原文寫成「台灣申購BNT疫苗遇到問題因為中國的介入」，省略了「製造商」一詞。這大大改變了王子陶所說的話，中央社後來將英文報導更正為「台灣向 BNT採購疫苗遇到問題」，因為「中國公司的介入」。中央社似乎改變了王子陶的評論，以與政府尚未證實的指控一致，即中國阻止台灣購買 BNT 疫苗。

在第二起事件中，中央社援引 Facebook 頁面和台灣海巡署的消息稱，一艘法國海軍艦艇在彰化海岸附近。

我不禁希望這個故事也許是真的，法國計劃再次佔領澎湖，就像1885年中法戰爭的Pescadores戰役一樣。如果法國占領澎湖，這些島嶼可以成為兩岸之間的緩衝地帶，並降低台海爆發戰爭的可能性。

法國軍方駁斥中央社的報導不實。迄今為止，沒有其他消息來源證實一艘法國海軍艦艇正在台灣西海岸航行。然而，正如台灣其他評論人士指出的那樣，錯誤的報導已經為某些台灣人提供了利益，這些人想要宣傳法國或其他歐洲國家計劃在台灣增加軍事存在的想法，或台海發生戰爭時來台援助。

中央社作為政府通訊社有著悠久的歷史，無論是在大陸，在戒嚴期間，還是在台灣民主化之後。中央社以多種語言發布新聞，因此也是台灣向世界發聲的管道。不幸的是，中央社也與其他政府機構或其他政府資助機構競爭，無論是為台灣還是海外觀眾做類似的工作，包括公共電視系統、台北國際廣播電台、一個擬議的國際電視頻道、總統府發言人和政府部門。或許是出於保護自身利益的緣故，中央社目前的管理層已經改變了其文化或編輯標準。作為經常為外文媒體評論台灣事態發展的人，看到中央社發生這種情況，我感到很難過。

只能希望台灣的最新歐洲朋友立陶宛在台北設立代表處時，能聘請一位優秀的人來處理媒體關係，以免成為這種媒體行為的受害者。

By Ross Darrell Feingold

Two recent incidents at the Central News Agency should be cause at Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the incidents involve European countries that recently have taken steps to align at least some of their polices in the Indo-Pacific region with the United States which indirectly is also good for Taiwan. The incidents should also be cause for concern among Taiwan’s ruling and opposition political parties non-government organizations that monitor the media and the public in general.

In the first incident the Central News Agency interviewed the outgoing Thomas Prinz director general of German Institute Taipei. In the interview Prinz reiterated what he earlier wrote on Facebook that Taiwan’s purchase of vaccines from BioNTech is a commercial matter between BioNTech and Taiwan. Prinz noted the reality that there is a Chinese manufacturer involved (as BNT gave Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical the distribution rights for Taiwan) but he did not state that China is blocking Taiwan’s purchase of BioNTech vaccines. The original English version of the Central News Agency was written as “Taiwan’s bid to procure vaccines from BioNTech encountered problems “because of the Chinese involvement.”” omitting the word manufacturer. This significantly changed the meaning of what Prinz said and the Central News Agency later corrected the English language report to read “Taiwan’s bid to procure vaccines from BioNTech encountered problems “because of the Chinese company’s involvement.””.

It appears that the Central News Agency altered the representative’s comments so as to be consistent with the government’s as of yet unproven allegation that China blocked Taiwan from purchasing BNT vaccines.

In the second incident the Central News Agency citing a Facebook page and Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration reported that a French naval ship was off the coast of Changhua.

I couldn’t help but hope that perhaps the story is true and France plans to again occupy Penghu as it did in the Pescadores Campaign of Sino-French War in 1885. If France occupied Penghu the islands could be a buffer between China and Taiwan and mitigate the possibility of a war in the Taiwan Strait.

France’s Ministry of Armed Forces refuted the Central News Agency report as inaccurate. To date no other sources confirmed that a French Navy ship was sailing off Taiwan’s west coast. However as other commentators in Taiwan have pointed out the erroneous report would already serve the purpose of providing a public relations benefit to certain people in Taiwan who want to promote the idea that France or other European countries plan to increase their military presence in the Taiwan Strait or come to Taiwan’s assistance in the event of war with China.

The Central News Agency has a long history as the government’s news agency whether on the mainland during martial law and after Taiwan’s democratization. The Central News Agency publishes reports in multiple languages and thus is also a voice to the world for events in Taiwan. Unfortunately the Central News Agency also competes with other government agencies or other government funded agencies that do similar work whether for audiences in Taiwan or overseas including Public Television System Radio Taipei International a proposed international television channel the spokespersons of the Presidential Office and government ministries. Perhaps out of a desire to protect its interests the Central News Agency’s current management has changed its culture or editorial standards. As someone who frequently comments for foreign language media about developments in Taiwan it saddens me to see that this has happened to the Central News Agency.

One can only hope that Taiwan’s newest European friend Lithuania when it opens its representative office in Taipei will hire an excellent person to manage media relations so that it will not become a victim of this kind of media behavior.

※以上言論不代表旺中媒體集團立場※