在阿富汗喀布爾迅速發展的事件中，台灣人很可能將此事件與1975年美國從西貢迅速撤離以及美國對台灣安全承諾意味著什麼進行比較。這肯定會在未來幾天和幾個月在台灣內部和海外的「台灣觀察者」之間不斷討論。

更直接的是，需要處理許多阿富汗人的撤離，他們與美國和其他國家合作並擔心他們的安全，這為台灣創造了機會，以證明它可以在需要時幫助美國和國際社會。

台灣可以立即提出暫時收容阿富汗難民，等待他們搬遷到其他國家，台灣應該這樣做有幾個原因。這樣做的成本很小，但對台灣的好處可能很大。

首先，美國目前需要援助。在美國最近向台灣捐贈新冠疫苗之後，現在是台灣做出重大互惠姿態的理想時機，超越了新聞稿、社交媒體上的聲明、視頻或提供現金。

其次，台灣最近在援助難民方面也有類似的經驗。 2018年，台灣於2017年與澳大利亞達成協議，為被澳大利亞抓獲並試圖非法入境而被關押在諾魯拘留中心的難民提供醫療服務。由於諾魯難民被關押的條件，台灣參與該計畫引起了國際媒體的負面關注。台灣可以通過允許阿富汗難民暫時留在台灣來扭轉這種損害。

第三，近年來台灣政府努力將台灣作為馬來西亞、印尼和中東穆斯林旅遊的觀光地。通過幫助阿富汗難民，台灣可以向穆斯林世界表明，台灣真誠地尋求成為朋友，而不僅僅是一個觀光旅遊地。外交部長吳釗燮最近接受科威特媒體採訪，在中國的壓力下，隨後從其網站上刪除後，現在這樣做尤其及時。台灣可以表明它已經從這起涉及穆斯林國家的事件中繼續前進。

第四，近期塔利班代表團訪華和王毅的評論表明，中方計劃對塔利班領導的新政府採取「一切照舊」的應對措施。與其他國家最近幾天撤離外交官、軍事人員和僑民不同，中國的外交官和公司將繼續留在阿富汗。台灣不需要擔心收容阿富汗難民會對與阿富汗新政府的雙邊關係產生影響，因為新政府和台灣都不會尋求雙邊關係。

最後，也許是最重要的一點，如果台海發生軍事衝突，台灣的領導人和官員可能會同樣尋求其他地方的安全協助。顯然，從台灣撤離2300萬人是不可能的。但是，如果在兩岸長期對抗之前，某些人需要搬遷，國際社會將記住台灣在類似情況下幫助他人的努力。

Why Taiwan Needs to Accept Afghan Refugees

By Ross Darrell Feingold Former Asia Chairman Republicans Abroad

Amid rapidly unfolding events in Kabul here in Taiwan people are likely to compare the events to the rapid evacuation of US personnel from Saigon in 1975 and what it means for the United States’ commitment to Taiwan’s security. This discussion is sure to occur in the coming days and months both in Taiwan and among “Taiwan watchers” outside Taiwan.

More immediately the need to process the many Afghanis who worked with the United States and other countries and fearing for their safety must evacuate Afghanistan creates an opportunity for Taiwan to prove that it can help the United States and international community in a time of need.

Taiwan can immediately offer to temporarily (though not permanently) host Afghani refugees pending their relocation to other countries and there are several reasons why Taiwan should do this. The cost to do this is minimal but the benefit to Taiwan might be great.

For starters the United States needs the assistance at the current time. Following recent COVID-19 vaccine donations by the United Sates to Taiwan the timing is ideal for a significant reciprocal gesture by Taiwan that goes beyond press releases statements on social media videos or offering cash.

Secondly Taiwan has recent similar experience assisting refugees. In 2018 Taiwan entered into an agreement with Australia in 2017 to provide medical care to refugees caught by Australia trying to illegally enter the country who are held in detention centers on Nauru. Due to the conditions in which the refugees are held on Nauru Taiwan’s participation in this program attracted negative international media attention. Taiwan can reverse some of this damage by allowing Afghan refugees to temporarily stay in Taiwan.

Third in recent years the Taiwan government has made efforts to market Taiwan as a destination for Muslim tourists from Malaysia Indonesia and the middle east. By assisting Afghan refugees Taiwan can demonstrate to the Muslim world that Taiwan sincerely seeks to be a friend and not just a tourist destination. Doing this now is especially timely after the recent incident in which foreign minister Joseph Wu’s interview with a Kuwaiti publication was subsequently removed from its website under pressure from China. Taiwan can show that it has moved on from this incident involving a Muslim country.

Fourth the recent visit to China of a Taliban delegation and comments by Wang Yi indicate that China plans for a “business as usual” response to a new Taliban-led government. Unlike other countries that in recent days evacuated diplomats and remaining military personnel along with the evacuation of Afghan nationals who assisted these countries China’s diplomats and companies will remain in Afghanistan. Taiwan does not need to worry about the effect hosting Afghans refugees could have on bilateral relations with the new Afghan government because neither the new governor nor Taiwan seek a bilateral relationship.

Finally and perhaps most importantly in the event of a military conflict between China and Taiwan there will be political leaders and other persons from Taiwan who might similarly seek safety elsewhere. Obviously it is impossible to evacuate 23 million people from Taiwan. However if prior to or during a prolonged conflict between China and Taiwan certain persons need to relocate the international community will remember Taiwan’s efforts to assist others under similar circumstances.

