2021年9月20日，加拿大舉行聯邦選舉，選舉下議院議員。作為西方主要民主國家之一、台灣的重要貿易夥伴、自然資源出口和全球氣候變化政策討論的主要參與者、許多台灣人移民的家園，以及目前與中國關係緊張的國家，加拿大的選舉對台灣而言也很重要，值得台灣媒體更多關注。

與上次2019年大選的結果相似，現任自由黨總理賈斯汀·杜魯道將再次領導少數派政府。杜魯道的中國政策避免了與澳大利亞、英國、美國、日本和其他國家一樣採取更強有力的行動，批評者難免感到失望。

最近幾個月，駐加拿大台北經濟文化辦事處代表陳文儀在加拿大媒體上與反對黨保守黨的政客合寫了幾篇評論。2021年6月3日，陳代表在《國家郵報》與保守黨前總理哈帕政府國防部長兼外交部長彼得·麥凱共同撰寫了一篇評論文章，題為《民主世界必須團結起來反對中國侵略》；2021年8月13日在《國會山莊時報》上，陳代表與現任參議員邁克爾·麥克唐納 （Michael MacDonald）合著了一篇題為《將台灣排除在民航機構之外的時間仍然正確》的評論，內容涉及台灣被排除在國際民航組織；2021年9月9日，陳代表與現任保守黨上議員吳藍海在 ipolitics.ca 上共同撰寫了一篇題為《儘管有中國的壓力，是時候讓台灣加入聯合國》的評論。

2019年10月，即當年加拿大大選前幾週，台灣政府邀請前總理哈帕出席台北玉山論壇，儘管他的保守價值觀可能與2019年玉山論壇口號「深化亞洲的進步夥伴關係」中提到的進步價值觀有所不同。

台灣派駐外國的外交官與這些國家主要政黨的政客保持良好關係當然是合適的。不過，與反對黨政客發表評論是不尋常的，並且可能會傳達出台灣希望反對黨獲勝的信息。人們只能想知道加拿大外交部、加拿大全球事務部對陳代表與保守黨政客共同撰寫的評論有何看法，或者，如果加拿大駐台灣代表與國民黨立法委員共同撰寫評論，台灣的外交部是否會感到不安？

另一方面，也許台灣駐外大使或代表會和各駐在國的反對派政客合著評論。在美國，許多共和黨國會議員會希望與台灣駐美代表蕭美琴共同撰寫有關中國的評論。

但是，筆者不建議台灣外交官在世界一些國家這樣做，因為有些政府（包括與中華民國維持外交關係的國家）嚴格限制反對黨的活動。也許，台灣外交官正應該與這些國家的反對黨政客共同撰寫評論，以傳播台灣的民主價值觀。

Taiwan Disappointed by Conservative Party Victory in Canada

By Ross Darrell Feingold

Former Asia Chairman Republicans Abroad

On 20 September 2021 Canada held its federal election to elect members of the House of Commons. As one of the major western democracies an important trading partner to Taiwan a major player in natural resources exports and global climate change policy discussions home to many persons who migrated from Taiwan and a country that currently has a tense relationship with China Canada’s election is important for Taiwan too and deserves more attention than it has received in Taiwan’s media.

In a similar result to the previous election in 2019 incumbent Liberal Party Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will again lead a minority government. Critics of Trudeau’s China policy which avoids the more robust actions taken by Australia the United Kingdom the United States Japan and other countries will be disappointed.

In recent months Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Canada Representative Winston Chen has co-authored in Canadian media several commentaries with politicians from the opposition Conservative Party. On 3 June 2021 Representative Chen co-authored in The National Post with Peter MacKay who served as both defense minister and foreign minister in the government of former Conservative Party prime minister Stephen Harper a commentary titled “The democratic world must stand together against Chinese aggression” on 13 August 2021 in The Hill Times Representative Chen co-authored with current Senator Michael MacDonald a commentary titled “Still time to course correct on leaving Taiwan out of civil aviation body” with regard to Taiwan’s exclusion from the International Civil Aviation Organization and on 9 September 2021 Representative Chen co-authored in ipolitics.ca with current Conservative Party Senator Ngo Thanh Hai a commentary titled “Despite pressure from China it’s time to let Taiwan into the UN”.

In October 2019 weeks before that year’s Canada’s election the Taiwan government invited former prime minster Stephen Harper to attend the Yushan Forum in Taipei even though his conservative values might differ from the progressive values referred to in the 2019 Yushan Forum slogan “Deepening Progressive Partnerships in Asia”.

It is of course appropriate that Taiwan’s diplomats who are posted to foreign countries maintain good relations with politicians from the major political parties in those countries. Publishing commentaries with opposition party politicians is unusual though and might give the message that Taiwan had hoped for an opposition party victory. One can only wonder how Canada’s foreign ministry Global Affairs Canada feels about the commentaries Representative Chen co-authored with Conservative Party politicians or whether Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs would be upset if Canada’s representative in Taiwan co-authored a commentary with a Kuomintang Legislative Yuan member.

On the other hand perhaps Taiwan’s representatives and ambassadors worldwide will co-author commentaries with opposition politicians. In the United States many Republican Congressmen would want to co-author with Taiwan’s Representative Hsiao Bi-khim commentaries about China.

However this author would not recommend that Taiwan’s diplomats do this in some countries around the world as there are governments (including in countries that maintain diplomatic relations with the Republic of China) that severely limit opposition political party activities. Or maybe those are precisely the countries where Taiwan’s diplomats should in fact co-author commentaries with opposition party politicians in order to spread Taiwan’s democratic values.

※以上言論不代表旺中媒體集團立場※