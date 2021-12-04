近日，蔡英文總統在台北舉行的「2021年開放國會論壇」上發表講話。為什麼這個事件是必要的？筆者審慎地認為該事件適得其反。

Year End Pity Party in Taiwan Can’t Replace Substantive Action

By Ross Darrell Feingold

Twitter: @RossFeingold

President Tsai Ing-wen recently delivered a speech to the 2021 Open Parliament Forum held in Taipei. Why was this event necessary? This author is author respectfully suggests the event was counterproductive.

The United States will hold a “Summit for Democracy” on 9 December, and over the course of 2021 there was much speculation as to whether or not President Tsai would attend either in person or via video conference. Ultimately, President Tsai was not invited, and Representative to the United State Hsiao Bi-khim and Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang will attend instead. The timing of the 2021 Open Parliament Forum in Taipei, with participation by mostly unknown foreign dignitaries from a small number of countries, comes across as a “pity party” event similar to those Taiwan holds on the sidelines of multilateral events that Taiwan is unable to attend, such as the World Health Assembly, United Nations General Assembly, or the recent COP26 meeting in Scotland. Instead of holding such an event in Taipei days before the Summit for Democracy that results in a few positive media stories in Taiwan, it would be more productive if the Taiwan government devoted its resources to promoting Hsiao and Tang’s participation in the global event.

In order for some foreign dignitaries to attend the Open Parliament Forum in person, quarantine waivers were issued to visitors from countries including Belize, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and the United States. Such quarantine waivers have recently become common for visiting foreign dignitaries who attend events that benefit Taiwan government officials who might receive positive media coverage. However, these waivers are frustrating for Taiwan citizens and foreign residents, who still must quarantine upon return to Taiwan. It is no surprise that recently local and multinational business leaders in Taiwan have called on the government to implement more practical quarantine policies to avoid the marginalization of Taiwan when amid other countries re-opening faster to international travelers.

Finally, on the same that President Tsai spoke to the Open Parliament Forum, the ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights issued a report noting that 91 lawmakers in ASEAN were detained in 2021, compared with only one in 2020. The report noted alarming developments in Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, and the Philippines. Unfortunately, President Tsai’s speech at the Open Parliament Forum was silent on the situation faced by parliamentarians in the nearby ASEAN countries. President Tsai noted that “We have also started working with partners outside of the Indo-Pacific region, including those in Europe, to address key global issues and deepen exchanges”.

The “New Southbound Policy” always had the inherent challenge of whether to engage in democracy advocacy, or, seek better relations with governments in ASEAN’s non democracies. However, in her speech to the Open Parliament Forum, President Tsai said “We are willing to work with our like-minded partners to safeguard our shared values of freedom and democracy.”

Hopefully, “willing to work” means substantive action, and not merely words that achieve positive domestic media coverage.

