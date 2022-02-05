競速滑冰運動員黃郁婷身穿中國運動員送來的國家隊服裝引發的爭議，轉移了人們對台灣參加北京冬奧會上更重要問題的關注。

事實上，在國際體育比賽中，運動員或球迷交換具有本國國家象徵的服裝、別針、球衣或其他紀念品是一項傳統。對此的批評很少見，無論是在冷戰期間與蘇聯或東歐國家運動員一起這樣做的西方國家運動員，還是最近在2018年冬奧會上朝鮮和韓國之間的合作和友好。

時代力量高雄市議員林于凱在臉書上發文稱，台灣奧運健兒應在出發前接受有關此類問題的「行前教育」。雖然國家隊運動員應該接受有關主辦城市安全問題或（尤其是在新冠疫情大流行期間）公共衛生問題的培訓是可以理解的，但林議員的建議產生了幾個問題。

首先，中華台北奧委會是否有能力提供這種教育，還是應該由大陸委員會或國家安全局等更合適的中央政府機構提供教育？這種教育的內容是什麼，如果台灣選民在下次選舉中選出不同政黨的候選人，會不會有很大的改變？是在奧運會之前才需要教育，還是台灣運動員每次參加海外體育比賽都需要接受教育？教育會專門針對如何與中國運動員互動，還是也適用於其他國家的運動員？教育是可選擇的還是強制性的，對於不參加課程的運動員會受到什麼處罰？例如，會被禁止參加體育比賽嗎？

這種教育具體應該建議運動員不要做什麼？不交換衣服或其他紀念品？不戴他國的帽子或球衣？不像黃郁婷那樣穿著他國的衣服拍照？沒有與其他國家的運動員握手、拍拍肩膀或擁抱？

歸根結底，關於黃郁婷的討論，是轉移政府如何處理台灣參加北京2022年冬奧會這一更重要問題。2015年7月31日北京被選為2022年冬奧會主辦城市，也就是說，2016年1月當選、2016年5月上任的蔡英文總統政府經過多年籌備， 台灣隊的參賽政策，無論是運動員抵制、外交抵制、運動員行前教育與中國運動員互動，還是台灣隊是否參加開幕式進場儀式（體育署似乎猶豫不決）。

台灣並沒有在這些問題上起帶頭作用，也沒有贏得台灣經常提到的「志同道合的國家」的欽佩，而是搖擺不定，等待拜登政府最近決定組織一場其他國家很少支持的外交抵制（有些支持一半，避免用外交抵制一詞），而拜登政府仍派官員陪同美國代表團出席。

在去年東京夏季奧運會之前，因運動員的旅行條件不如中華台北奧委會官員的旅行安排豪華而引發爭議時，蔡總統不得不親自干預。 對於北京冬奧會，再次存在規畫爭議。

這很重要嗎？有人可能會說，黃郁婷或掌旗進場儀式的爭論，最終無關緊要，重要的是運動員在比賽中的表現。不過，無論是國際體育賽事，還是台灣的國家安全，都不應有規畫失誤的餘地。（作者為前美國共和黨亞太區主席）

英文全文：

Do Taiwan Athletes or Government Officials Require “Education”?

By Ross Darrell Feingold

Twitter: @RossFeingold

Former Asia Chairman, Republicans Abroad

The controversy over speed skater Huang Yu-ting wearing a national team clothing item received from a Chinese athlete has diverted attention from more important issues that arise from Taiwan’s participation at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

In fact, it is a tradition at international sports competitions for athletes or fans to exchange clothing, pins, jerseys, or other souvenirs that have national symbols of their countries. Criticism of this is rare, whether Western countries athletes who did this with Soviet Union or Eastern Bloc country athletes during the Cold war, or more recently, cooperation and friendliness between North and South Korea at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

New Power Party Kaohsiung City Councilor Lin Yu-kai wrote on Facebook that Taiwan’s Olympics athletes should receive pre-departure “education” about such issues. While it is understandable that national team athletes should receive training about a host city’s safety issues or (especially during the COVID-19 pandemic) public health issues, Lin’s suggestion raises several questions.

First, does the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee have the capability to provide such education, or, should a more appropriate central government agency such as the Mainland Affairs Council or National Security Bureau provide the education? What would be the content of such education, and, would it change significantly if Taiwan’s voters elect the candidate of a different political party at the next election? Would the education be required only prior to the Olympics, or, would Taiwan athletes participating in every overseas sports competition need to receive such education? Would the education specifically be about how to interact with China’s athletes, or, would it apply to other country’s athletes too? Would the education be optional or mandatory, and what would be penalty for an athlete who does not attend the course, for example, would the athlete be banned from traveling to the sports competition?

And what specifically should this education recommend the athletes not do? No exchange of clothing or other souvenirs? No wearing of another country’s hats or jerseys? No taking photos while wearing another country’s clothes like Huang Yu-ting did? No handshakes, pats on the shoulders (or backside), or hugs, with other country’s athletes?

Ultimately, the discussion about Huang Yu-ting is a diversion from the more important issue of how Taiwan’s government handled Taiwan’s participation at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Beijing was selected as the host city for the 2022 Winter Olympics on July 31, 2015. In other words, the government of President Tsai Ing-wen, elected in January 2016 and which took office in May 2016, has had many years to prepare a policy for the Taiwan team’s participation, whether an athlete boycott, diplomatic boycott, pre-departure education for the athletes about interacting with China’s athletes, or whether Taiwan’s team would participate in the Parade of Nations (which the Sports Administration appeared indecisive about).

Rather than take the lead on these issues and earn the admiration of the “like minded countries” that Taiwan often refers to, Taiwan waffled, awaiting the Biden Administration’s late decision to organize a diplomatic boycott that few other countries supported (with some supporting it half-heartedly and avoiding the term “diplomatic boycott”), and the Biden Administration still sending government personnel to accompany the United States delegation.

Prior to last year’s summer Olympics in Tokyo, President Tsai had to personally intervene when controversy arose over athletes’ travel conditions being less luxurious than the travel arrangements for Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee officials. For the Beijing Winter Olympics, once again there are planning controversies.

Thus, a gold medal for planning will not be awarded to Taiwan on this occasion.

Is this important? Some might say ultimately the controversy over Huang Yu-ting or the Parade of Nations is irrelevant, and what matters is how the athletes perform in the competitions. However, whether international sports competitions, or Taiwan’s national security, there should be no room for planning error.