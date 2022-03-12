南韓總統選舉結果出爐，代表保守派國民力量黨（韓國傳統保守政黨合併後的現稱）尹錫悅勝選，這意味著南韓即將面對重大變化。

外交上，尹在上任後很可能會調整文在寅過去對中國和朝鮮議題上的做法，並且開始試圖改善與日本的關係。在內政部分，文在寅的共同民主黨（韓國中間偏左翼政黨合併後的現稱）陣營，與台灣的民進黨、美國的民主黨或西歐的左翼政黨相較，走的是中間偏左路線，在性別平等等社會議題上，可以預見新上任的尹錫悅則會比原本的文在寅路線更加保守。

尹上任後即將面臨他的在野黨共同民主黨在國會中占多數的挑戰，這與台灣當年陳水扁執政8年期間，立法院的藍營席次多於綠營的情況相似。

文在寅在2017年5月當選不久後，便著手改善前任總統朴槿惠總統任期中、韓國部署美國反導彈系統所造成的中韓僵局。同年南韓與中國恢復了外交上的正常往來後，南韓便開始了一連串對台灣不太友善的舉措，例如在2018 年與中國聯手投票取消台中主辦東亞青年運動會的主辦權、媒體所質疑因南韓的施壓，台灣從事「潛艦國造」計畫的一批韓國工程師離台回到南韓，以及去年年底最近韓國外交部由於顧慮中國反應、在最後一刻取消了數位政委唐鳳在「第四次工業革命委員會」的線上演講邀請。時值世界各國（如日本退位首相安倍晉三、立陶宛、唐鳳受邀參加民主峰會等）挺台灣的聲浪出現，身為人權律師總統文在寅政府卻派南韓外交部給台灣設了一個「將繼續促進與台灣的非正式的實質交流」的門檻限制，實為諷刺。

儘管文在寅對台灣並非友好，但兩國之間的貿易和旅遊業在新冠肺炎疫情爆發期間仍然持續增長。

去年5月拜登總統和文在寅總統會晤後發表的聯合聲明中，其中略提到了維護台海和平與穩定的重要性，雖然在台灣有部分人士對此感到雀躍，但就筆者觀察，這份措辭謹慎的聲明僅將台灣海峽作為一個地域的概念來描述，完全避開提及台灣人民、政府或主權、自治等會引起中國不滿的概念。

美國國防部長奧斯汀（Lloyd Austin）在2021年12月會見韓國國防部長徐旭時，對於台灣議題使用的也都是這般謹慎的措辭。他們在會後所發表的美韓安保聲明中提到：「雙方共同認知維護台海和平穩定的重要性，反映兩國在5月峰會的聯合聲明。」除此之外，並未透露什麼支援台灣的進一步資訊。在隨後的記者會上，徐旭更是避答記者關於南韓是否會與台灣共同防禦中國的問題。而在南韓的國會中，不時有國會議員表示希望避免南韓捲入台灣與中國之間可能發生的軍事衝突。

2022年3月9日在美國眾議院軍事委員會聽證會上，有眾議院議員提問：如果中國攻擊台灣，駐韓美軍是否能加入保衛台灣，現場的美國政府官員也是避答此問題。

鑒於近年台灣與日本的互動，蔡政府接下來可能會採取主動姿態，尋求與新任的尹政府增進雙方關係。在社交媒體上，遇到重大事件如颱風等災害發生時、或南韓的重大節日、紀念日時，台灣政府想必會採取他們喜歡的PO文外交，寫上幾句韓語、配一個可愛的插圖，向新任南韓政府示好。若北韓再度試飛導彈或採取其他挑釁的行動，南韓的新任政府很可能會發布比起前任政府更更強烈的譴責聲明，而台灣外交部想必也會跟進發一些支援的聲明。政黨層面而言，民進黨可能會希望與南韓的國民力量黨加強關係，例如舉行視訊會議討論區域安全問題等議題，類似於民進黨與日本自民黨的做法。

放眼過去與尹錫悅政治光譜接近的南韓右派保守派前任總統們，儘管朴槿惠在任期間因為部署美國反導彈系統而與中國撕破臉，她與上一任總統李明博在台灣議題上均採保守路線，並未明確表達對台灣支持與否。所以台灣不需要對新任政府會主動做出友台行為抱持著過多期待，然而就算之前被冷處理，台灣政府仍應該勇敢嘗試提點即將上任的尹錫悅政府、主動引導尹政府，提出讓他們能表達對台灣支持的建議，例如邀請高層級的台灣政界人士出席總統就職典禮、在尹就職幾週後即將舉行的年度世界衛生大會中，發出對於支持台灣參加的聲明、在美國所推出抗衡中國「一帶一路」的「藍點網絡」計畫或「印太經濟框架」等區域經濟整合計畫中發聲支持台灣的參與、或者依循過往的多次前例，在南韓空軍參加國際航展時多停靠台灣補給加油。雖然政府官員之間以部長級訪台的可能性不大，但台灣政府也應主動促進雙方政界之間更頻繁互訪。

而民進黨所面臨到的挑戰是，如何以政治光譜上位置不盡相同的新任南韓保守派執政黨建立密切的關係，在社會議題上抱持著不同觀點的同時，基於對於中國的共同態度，建立合作方式。

在這次南韓總統選舉之中，我們可以觀察到南韓民意在進步派與保守派之間的支持度僵持不下。而台灣的執政黨最近在對加拿大、日本和美國等國的外交政策中，也出現不少為了拉攏親台政黨而與政治光譜不同邊的外國當地政黨合作例子。與韓國新政府關係的建立，究竟是要親近與台灣執政黨政治意向不盡相同的新任執政黨？還是要遵循黨派的政治光譜而行，考慮下次有可能發生的政權交替中，台灣該如何與不同政黨也保持友好關係？這是台灣的外交政策制定者需要仔細思量的問題。

（作者為前美國共和黨亞太區主席）

英文全文：

Yoon Suk-yeol Election Victory and Taiwan

By Ross Darrell Feingold

Former Asia Chairman, Republicans Abroad

Twitter: @RossFeingold

President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol election victory will mean significant changes in domestic as well as foreign policies. Representing the conservative People Power Party (the current name for the amalgamation of South Korea’s legacy conservative political parties), Yoon is expected to adjust, or even reverse, outgoing President Moon Jae-in’s accommodations towards China and North Korea, and seek better relations with Japan. In domestic policy, Moon’s Democratic Party (the current name for the amalgamation of South Korea’s legacy left-of-center political parties), was not as progressive as Taiwan’s Democratic Progressive Party, the United States Democratic Party, or Western European left-of-center parties, but Yoon is more conservative than Moon on social issues such as gender or sexual minority equality.

Yoon must also manage the challenges of governing despite a Democratic Party majority in the National Assembly, a situation similar to when President Chen Shui-bian governed for eight years despite his Democratic Progressive Party having a minority in the Legislative Yuan.

The outgoing government of President Moon Jae-in was no friend to Taiwan. Shortly after he was elected in May 2017, Moon strenuously sought to improve relations with China that had deteriorated due to President Park’s decision to deploy the US made Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, and a restoration of normal relations occurred later that year. Decisions such as South Korea’s vote with China in 2018 to rescind Taichung’s hosting rights for the East Asian Youth Games, the departure (possibly due to South Korean government pressure) from Taiwan of South Korean engineers working on Taiwan’s indigenous submarine program, and more recently, the last minute recission of an invitation for Digital Minister Audrey Tang to speak via video at a forum on the fourth industrial revolution following which South Korea’s foreign ministry emphasized it "will continuously promote informal and substantive exchanges with Taiwan."

Notwithstanding Moon’s aversion to Taiwan, trade and tourism between the two countries continued to grow prior to COVID-19.

Although the joint statement by President Biden and President Moon when they met in May last year which mentioned the Taiwan Strait (“President Biden and President Moon emphasize the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait”) excited some in Taiwan, the carefully worded statement merely treated Taiwan as a location and avoided references to Taiwan’s people, government, or the reality of its autonomous existence. This careful wording was repeated when US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met South Korea’s Defense Minister Suh Wook in December 2021, as their communique simply said they “acknowledged the importance of preserving peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, as reflected in the May 2021 Joint Statement between President Biden and President Moon”, and at a press conference afterwards Suh avoided answering a reporter’s question as to South Korea’s involvement in the defense of a Taiwan should China attack. South Korea National Assembly members periodically express a desire to avoid Korean involvement in a China-Taiwan war, and, on 9 March 2022 at a hearing of the United States House Committee on Armed Services, when asked by House members about South Korea’s views on whether, in the event China attacks Taiwan, Korea-based American troops could join the battle to defend Taiwan, US government officials avoided answering the question.

If Taiwan’s relations with Japan in recent years are a guide, the current government of Taiwan is likely to take several actions to seek better relations with Yoon’s government. Social media messages in Mandarin and Korean to mark significant festivals, or to express concern when there is a natural or man-made disaster such typhoon or transportation accidents, are likely to be sent by Taiwan’s government with the hope South Korea begins to reciprocate. When North Korea (inevitably) conducts missile tests or takes other provocative actions, the new South Korean government is likely to issue more forceful statements to condemn North Korea than those issued by President Moon’s government, and Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is likely to issue similarly forceful statements condemning the risk to regional security. The Democratic Progressive Party is likely to seek stronger party-to-party relations with Yoon’s People Power Party, such as by holding videoconferences to discuss regional security similar to what the Democratic Progressive Party does with Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party.

The recent conservative presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye did not make any grand gestures of support for Taiwan, notwithstanding President Park’s willingness to incur China’s anger over the installation of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system. However, Taiwan need not be shy in expressing its expectations for action from Yoon. Possibilities include an appropriate high level representative from Taiwan who attends Yoon’s inauguration, a strong statement of support for Taiwan’s participation in this year’s annual World Health Assembly meeting which occurs weeks after Yoon’s inauguration, support for Taiwan’s participation in regional economic initiatives that the United States organizes such as the “Blue Dot Network” or the “Indo Pacific Economic Framework”, and continuing the precedent for South Korean air force aircraft to refuel in Taiwan on their way to air shows elsewhere (which will certainly incur China’s anger amid worsening of China-Taiwan relations). Although a South Korea ministerial level visit to Taiwan is unlikely, Taiwan should encourage more parliamentary visits.

Inevitably, the Democratic Progressive Party will seek a close relationship with a conservative president and political party that do not share similar views on social issues. The basis of the relationships will be shared views about China. However, South Korea’s recent presidential elections show the voters are willing to shift back-and-forth between a progressive and conservative president. Taiwan has sometimes appeared partisan in its recent foreign policy initiatives in Canada, Japan and the United States among other countries. Whether relations with the new South Korean government follow a similar partisan track or are calibrated to remain bi-partisan so as to be sustainable if power reverts again to the progressives at the next presidential election requires careful consideration by Taiwan’s foreign policy makers.