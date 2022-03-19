在美國總統拜登與中國國家主席習近平視訊會議宣布與發生之間的短暫時間，人們非常期待美國是否會說服中國譴責俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭、向俄羅斯施壓、結束戰爭，或者成功說服中國不要向俄羅斯提供軍事或經濟支持。

在視訊會議之前，美國國務卿布林肯表示，「中國將為支持俄國採取的任何行動承擔責任，我們將毫不猶豫讓中國付出代價」，白宮發言人莎琪說，「這是一次拜登評估習近平立場的機會」。

媒體同樣對這個視訊電話熱議。彭博社報導稱，拜登將尋求「習近平運用中國大陸的影響力，施壓俄羅斯結束烏克蘭戰爭」，Politico 報導稱，這通電話「可能在確定戰爭的動向方面發揮巨大作用」，路透報導稱電話是在「中美關係的關鍵時刻」發出的。這種對通話結果的期待持續著，CNN 網站上的評論提到了「世界各地密切關注這次通話的戲劇性」。

由於視訊通話是在亞洲周五晚上舉行的，東亞或東南亞的人們不太可能熬夜到午夜以聽取有關美國或中國政府將發布的通話官方聲明，也不太可能等待莎琪召開新聞發布會討論這個議題。它不太可能「受到舉世的密切關注」。

只有最天真的人才會認為與拜登視訊會議會導致習近平明顯改變其對俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭的政策。中國已經意識到，向俄羅斯提供軍事支持或與已經受到制裁的俄羅斯公司開展業務，可能會導致對中國公司和政府官員的制裁。但是，中國已經習慣了美國政府在新疆、香港等各種問題上對中國企業和政府官員實施制裁或限制，中國政府恐不會擔心來自美國的這種威脅。如果中國認為允許中國公司（包括國有企業）繼續與俄羅斯公司開展業務符合其國家利益，美國制裁的威脅不太可能改變中國的決定。中國外交部在視訊電話會議後發表聲明，援引習近平對拜登的話說，「實施全方位、無差別制裁，受罪的還是老百姓」。

同樣地，儘管烏克蘭、美國或其他國家的政府官員最近幾週發表聲明，希望中國利用對俄羅斯和烏克蘭的影響力充當調停者的角色，但迄今為止，中國並未尋求這樣的角色。事實上，在內戰、國與國之間的戰爭等衝突中，中國一般不尋求成為唯一的調停者。

至於通話中可能出現的「戲劇性」，並沒有發生。在公開聲明中或在與其他國家領導人的電話會議上，「誇張」不是拜登或習近平的風格。事實上，中國在電話會議後的聲明表明習近平提出了其他問題，例如新冠肺炎疫情和台灣問題，儘管在隨後的新聞發布會上，莎琪表示「其中絕大多數是關於俄羅斯無端入侵烏克蘭」。根據中國在會後發表聲明的速度，以及官媒在社交媒體上的跟進，看來中國在會議之前已經準備好「全方位」努力以有利於中國的方式作出呼籲。可惜拜登的助手沒有同樣準備美國版的呼聲，相反地，美國的評論員批評拜登政府的通話讓中國在美中關係中「佔了上風」 。

最後，在台灣問題上，莎琪表示「台灣問題是中方提出的，總統重申美國對台政策沒有改變」，白宮在一份聲明中寫道，「總統重申美國對台政策沒有改變，並強調美國繼續反對任何單方面改變現狀」，一位匿名的拜登政府官員在會後對媒體表示，「拜登政府一貫表現出對台灣堅如磐石的支持，並將繼續這樣做」，儘管拜登不太可能在電話會議上告訴習近平美國對台灣「堅如磐石」的支持。正如這位作者之前所寫，目前拜登政府繼續對台灣實施臨時禁制令，要求對現狀進行重大改變。

此次通話的結果似乎是：中國尚未譴責俄羅斯入侵烏克蘭，中國不會扮演調停者的角色，中國仍有可能向俄羅斯提供援助，美國對中方確認反對單方面改變台海現狀。

烏克蘭政府官員感謝西方國家和美國的支持，但在必要時他們公開批評北約國家，例如拒絕將波蘭的俄製戰鬥機轉移到烏克蘭，或北約拒絕實施禁航烏克蘭西部地區。台灣政府會不會有這樣的一天，在感謝美國的同時，又在最符合台灣利益的時候批評美國？（作者為前美國共和黨亞太區主席）

英文全文：

Biden – Xi Call: Status Quo for Taiwan

By Ross Darrell Feingold

Former Asia Chairman, Republicans Abroad

Twitter: @RossFeingold

The short period of time between when the videoconference between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping was announced, and when it occurred, led to much anticipation as to whether the United States would persuade China to condemn Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, pressure Russia to end the war, or succeed in persuading China not to provide military or economic support to Russia.

Prior to the call, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs", and White House spokesperson Jennifer Psaki said “This is an opportunity for President Biden to assess where President Xi stands”.

Media was similarly enthusiastic about the call. Bloomberg reported that Biden will seek “to coax Xi Jinping into ratcheting up pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine”, Politico reported that the call “could play an outsize role in determining the trajectory of the war”, and Reuters reported that the call comes at a “pivotal moment in U.S.-China relations”. This anticipation about the results of the call continued afterwards, with a commentary on CNN’s website referring to “The theatrics of a call that was closely watched around the world”.

Was such anticipation about the call realistic?

As the call was on Friday night in Asia, it is unlikely that people in East or Southeast Asia stayed up past midnight for official statements about the call to be released by the US or China governments, or for Psaki to hold a press conference to discuss the call. It is unlikely it was “closely watched around the world”.

Only the most naïve would expect that a videoconference with Biden would cause Xi to significantly change its policies towards Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. China is already aware that providing military support to Russia, or engaging in business with already sanctioned Russian companies, could result in sanctions on Chinese companies and government officials. However, China is accustomed to the United States government imposing sanctions or restrictions on Chinese companies as well as government officials over various issues such as Xinjiang and Hong Kong, and China’s government is probably not worried about this threat from the United States. If China determines it is in its national interest to allow Chinese companies (including state owned companies) to continue to do business with Russian companies, the threat of U.S. sanctions is unlikely to change China’s decision. China Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement after the call in which it quoted Xi Jinping as telling Biden, “Sweeping and indiscriminate sanctions would only make the people suffer”.

Similarly, despite statements in recent weeks by Ukraine, United States or other country’s government officials hoping that China would use influence with Russia and Ukraine to act as a peacemaker, China so far has not sought such a role. In fact, in conflicts such as civil wars, or wars between countries, China generally does not seek to be the sole mediator.

As for “theatrics” that might occur on the call, none occurred. It is not the style of Biden or Xi to be theatric in public statements or on calls with other national leaders. In fact, China’s statement after the call indicated Xi raised other issues such as COVID-19 and Taiwan, even though at a press conference afterwards, Psaki said “the vast majority of it was on Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine”. Based on the speed at which China issued a statement after the call, and the follow up on social media by Chinese diplomats and China’s official media, it appears that China, prior to the call, diligently prepared an “all of government” effort to present the call in a way favorable to China. It is too bad Biden’s aides did not similarly prepare the United States version of the call, and instead, commentators in the United States criticized the Biden Administration for a call that allowed China to claim it has the “upper hand” in US-China relations.

Finally, on Taiwan, Psaki said “the issue of Taiwan was raised by the Chinese, and the President reiterated the U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed”, in a statement the White House wrote “The President reiterated that U.S. policy on Taiwan has not changed, and emphasized that the United States continues to oppose any unilateral changes to the status quo”, and an anonymous Biden Administration official speaking to the media after the call said the “Biden administration has consistently demonstrated rock-solid support for Taiwan and will continue to do so” though it is unlikely Biden told Xi on the call about “rock solid” U.S. support for Taiwan. As this author previously wrote, for now the Biden Administration continues to impose on Taiwan a temporary restraining order on significant changes to the status quo.

The results of this call appear to be that China has yet to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, China will not play the role of peacemaker, China might still provide aid to Russia, and the United States confirmed for China that the United States opposes unilateral changes to the status quo between China and Taiwan.

Ukraine government officials have thanked western countries and the United States for their support, though when necessary, they publicly criticize NATO countries such as over the refusal to transfer Poland’s Soviet-made fighter jets to Ukraine, or, NATO’s refusal to implement a no-fly zone over western Ukraine. Will the day come when Taiwan’s government simultaneously thanks but also, when it best serves Taiwan’s interests, criticizes the United States?