【中文摘要】從俄烏衝突、歐洲戰略、台海局勢可以看出，我們對美國的戰略傲慢的認識應該加強。拜登主義把中美戰略競爭定位為「民主」和「專制」兩種制度在21世紀的競爭。（以下為英文原文）

Even as the war between Ukraine and Russia has quickly evolved into a proxy war with uncertain prospects, there is plenty of evidence of strategic hubris in Washington, which also permeates London and Brussels.

The weaponization of the global financial system has unleashed ‘shock and awe’ on Russia, which has done greater damage to the Russian economy, and therefore the Russian war machine than many in the West expected and hoped for. ‘I believe we’ve shown we can impose significant pain on aggressive countries, as evidenced by sanctions against Russia,’ Janet Yellen, the American Treasury Secretary, told the House Financial Services Committee, and ‘you should not doubt our ability and resolve to do the same in other situations.’ In Brussels, Liz Truss, the British Foreign Secretary, declared that ‘The age of engagement with Russia is over.’ Perhaps the most illustrative of such strategic hubris is President Joe Biden’s nine unscripted words in a speech made in Warsaw on 26 March: ‘For God’s sake, that man [Putin] cannot remain in power.’

This is a dangerous and slippery road to the revival of liberal hubris at the turn of the century, which led to disastrous wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. There is already reverberation of that liberal hubris from no other than Francis Fukuyama. ‘A Russian defeat will make possible a “new birth of freedom,” and get us out of our funk about the declining state of global democracy, Fukuyama has rushed to declare, ‘The spirit of 1989 will live on, thanks to a bunch of brave Ukrainians.’

Such strategic and liberal hubris is clearly behind recent provocative American behavior regarding the Taiwan issue. Look no further than a scheduled visit to Taiwan by the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as reported in the media. In the longer term, it is likely to harden the so-called Biden Doctrine, which seeks to redefine Sino-American strategic rivalry as the fight between democracy and autocracy in the 21st century.

（作者為英國布里斯托大學國際政治學教授）

（本文來源《海外看世界》，授權中時新聞網刊登）

※以上言論不代表旺中媒體集團立場※