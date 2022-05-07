國民黨近來可能是為了幫主席朱立倫的訪美行程鋪路，特別高調親近美國執政的民主黨與拜登政府。國民黨駐美副代表黃裕鈞日前發布了他在白宮記者協會晚宴上與隸屬民主黨的國務卿布林肯以及也是民主黨的德拉瓦州參議員康斯的合影，但並未發出任何與美國共和黨人士的合照。

儘管國民黨多麼努力，朱主席即將進行的這趟華府之旅，大概很難讓國民黨獲得拜登政府或美國國會的芳心，畢竟民進黨在這場親美的角力賽中已遠遠勝出。

除了與美國拜登政府交好之外，蔡政府也與日本執政的自民黨建立了良好的關係。其中有趣的是，無論是就美國共和黨或日本自民黨而言，民進黨與他們的情誼幾乎只建立在中國議題上，就其他的政策如死刑、LGBTQ議題、核能等政策上，民進黨與他們在其他主張上可說是沒有什麼交集點。

安倍執政期間與蔡政府就兩國災害相互支援等議題，頻頻在社交媒體上有良好互動。他卸任之後，民進黨與日本自民黨仍繼續一連串友好互動，如2021年台日執政黨的立委、議員們所召開的2＋2黨際會議，以及安倍致台灣政府所舉辦的玉山論壇賀函。他在國策研究院舉辦的「影響力論壇」視訊演講、以及今年3月他與蔡英文總統的視訊會議等。

2021年9月，蔡總統與當時安倍力推的首相候選接班人高市早苗進行了視訊會談。這樣的舉動本可被解讀為外國勢力干涉日本政黨內部選舉，基於安倍在自民黨的地位，以及他們對台灣元首的尊重，加上自民黨與民進黨本身已建立了良好關係，這個會談幾乎沒有受到什麼輿論批評。

近日日本自民黨青年部部長兼眾議院議員小倉將信率團4名眾議員進行5天的訪台行程，就如同來台訪問的美國、澳洲、歐洲和非洲的政治參訪團一樣，蔡政府也給了他們一般外國旅客未享有的入境免隔離行政特權。

熱愛使用「老友」（這次他們用日文的「舊友」）一詞的國民黨在官方推特上宣告，他們也會見了來訪的自民黨代表團「老友」。儘管也沾上一點光，國民黨得到了自民黨的加持，自民黨想必也不會力挺國民黨再度拿下台灣的執政權。

自民黨代表團此趟行程的亮點之一是到前總統李登輝的陵墓獻花。李登輝於2020年逝世，他在日本殖民的背景下成長，從小說日語，後來也到日本留學，他在卸任後多次訪問日本，他的人生與日本的關係可說是淵遠流長。這次自民黨青年代表團首開先例到了李登輝陵墓奠祭，想必未來會成為日本的政治人物訪台的慣例。筆者猜想很有可能在近期訪台的前首相安倍晉三也將會有此行程。

我們可以思考的是，外賓對於前總統李登輝的追思活動，是否被政治化了？

國際間，無論是現任或卸任政要進行對外訪問時，行程通常會安排造訪當地紀念重大歷史事件的紀念景點、或拜訪具有特殊貢獻的人物，例如美國位於華盛頓特區近郊著名的阿靈頓國家公墓，或歐洲諸多博物館、紀念館、世界大戰遺址等，也是許多外國政客的必訪之地。而這次李登輝的女兒李安妮也陪同自民黨代表團前往其陵墓，可見李登輝前總統家人也間接表達了他們對於民進黨安排日本外賓進行此活動的認可。

換個角度而言，在二戰時期蔣介石率領中華民國與同盟國一同對抗軸心國。但當現今美國政要訪台時，蔡政府並未安排當時也身為同盟國的他們來台參訪慈湖的蔣公陵寢。畢竟，台灣執政政府與過去卸任後總統的往來歷程與交集仍少。

其中前總統蔣介石和蔣經國的遺產、以及國民黨黨產有諸多爭議。加上他們對台灣施行的專制統治，以及台澎的主權是否從日本移交給中華民國等長期分歧的議題，讓蔡總統於2022年在台北市蔣經國故居圖書館開幕致詞激怒了許多綠營人士，這個故居圖書館雖然是在蔣經國逝世34年後才開館，仍然引惹諸多爭議。而同時台灣仍存在著許多對於拆除中正紀念堂大型的蔣介石雕像的正反辯論，這說明了台灣民眾對於蔣故總統評價與定位缺乏共識。

前民進黨總統陳水扁與前國民黨總統馬英九均在低支持率的情況下離任，也都於在任期間面對了刑事調查和指控。陳因貪汙而入獄服刑，目前保外就醫中，而馬雖然在開庭後被判無罪，但出於政治考量，我們很少看到蔡政府對這兩位仍在世的前總統安排為他國訪問政要的優先行程。

為了更加拉近與日本以及自民黨的關係，追思台灣前總統李登輝的政治化目的很可能會持續下去。如果民進黨推出的總統候選人在 2024年再度贏得總統大選，蔡總統可能會在 2024年5月21日卸任之後便很快開始出國參訪，她將扮演民進黨與歐美、澳洲、加拿大等政府與當地政黨的重要橋樑角色。至於國民黨，由於內部存在的分歧，他們仍在世的前總統馬英九很難為國民黨達到類似的角色功能。

即使在民主環境之下，台灣的前總統們也仍然只能受限於政黨環境之內扮演其政黨功能角色，他們若要晉升成為讓台灣人民達到共識、一致認可與尊敬的形象，還需要很長的一段時間，或許需要交由歷史來評斷。（作者為前美國共和黨亞太區主席）

英文全文：

The Politicization of Taiwan’s Former Presidents

By Ross Darrell Feingold

Former Asia Chairman, Republicans Abroad

Twitter: @RossFeingold

Recently this author opined on the “Democratic Partyization” of Taiwan’s Chinese Nationalist Party, or Kuomintang, as it tries to endear itself to the Biden Administration and create a favorable environment in Washington DC for Chairman Eric Chu’s upcoming visit. The Kuomintang continues to make such efforts, with its deputy representative to the United States recently posting to his social media account photos of himself at the White House Correspondents Dinner with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Senator Chris Coons of Delaware, both of the Democratic Party, and no photos of himself at the dinner with Republican Party politicians. Regardless, Chairman Chu’s visit to Washington DC is unlikely to endear the Kuomintang to either the Biden Administration or to Democrats and Republicans in Congress, as the Democratic Progressive Party is too currently far more capable at this game than the Kuomintang is.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has also successfully executed a strategy to build a strong relationship with Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). Similar to the DPP’s relationship with the Republican Party in the United States, the DPP-LDP relationship is an oddity given the two party’s views on issues other than China diverge so much. The death penalty, the rights of sexual minorities, and the use of nuclear power are but a few examples.

Dialogues between legislators in 2021 branded as party-to-party events, former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo’s letters to Taiwan government-affiliated forums, videoconferences with government-friendly audiences in Taiwan, and a videoconference with President Tsai Ing-wen followed years of social media messages exchanged between President Tsai and then-Prime Minister Abe in response to natural and manmade disasters in Japan and Taiwan. In addition, President Tsai held a video conference in September 2021 with Takaichi Sanae, Abe’s preferred candidate in the LDP president election. Although this might seem like foreign interference in a political party election, in a sign of the LDP’s strong relationship with the DPP and esteem that the LDP holds both Abe Shinzo and Tsai Ing-wen, the videoconference received little criticism.

In recent days a delegation led by LDP Youth Division head and House of Representatives member Masanobu Ogura, which included four other House of Representatives members visited Taiwan for a five-day trip. As the Tsai Administration has done for similar delegations of visiting political dignitaries from the United States, Australia, Europe and Africa, the LDP delegation received a waiver from Taiwan’s inbound traveler quarantine requirement that is not available to other inbound travelers.

The Kuomintang tweeted that it met the visiting Liberal Democratic Party delegation and called them “old friends” (even though they are the Youth Division leaders), though the Kuomintang’s aspiration for friendship with the LDP does not signify that the LDP wants the Kuomintang to once again rule Taiwan.

One stop on the LDP delegation’s itinerary received significant media coverage, the visit to Lee Teng-hui’s grave in New Taipei City so that the delegation members could pay their respects to the former president who died in 2020. Having been born in Taiwan when it was a Japanese colony, Lee grew up speaking Japanese and had studied in Japan. His many visits to Japan after his presidency are a testament to a relationship with Japan that lasted throughout his long life.

With the precedent having been set by the recent LDP Youth Division delegation, it is likely that in the future when Japanese politicians visit Taiwan, including the likely visit of Abe Shinzo, the itinerary will also include former president Lee’s gravesite to pay their respects.

Does this politicize Lee Teng-hui’s gravesite and memory?

In fact, when dignitaries such as politicians (whether currently in office or a former officeholder) visit a foreign country, their itinerary often includes sites that memorialize significant historical events or individuals. In the United States that includes Arlington National Cemetery, and Europe has numerous similar sites from the world wars. Lee Teng-hui’s daughter Annie Lee accompanied the LDP delegation to the gravesite, which demonstrates that former President Lee’s family approves.

On the other hand, when United States politicians visit Taiwan, the Tsai Administration does not arrange for them to visit the Cihu Mausoleum of Late President Chiang in Taoyuan, even though Chiang Kai-shek led one of the Allies in World War II against the Axis of Germany, Italy and Japan.

The reality is that Taiwan has limited experience with the role in society of former presidents. Former Presidents Chiang Kai-shek and Chiang Ching-kuo’s legacies are disputed because of the authoritarian nature of their rule and the ongoing disagreement as to whether sovereignty of Taiwan and Penghu passed to the Republic of China upon signing the Treaty of Taipei with Japan. President Tsai’s speech at the opening in 2022 of a library at Chiang Ching-kuo’s former residence in Taipei City angered many DPP politicians and voters, and the opening of the library only occurred 34 years after his death. Disagreement over proposals to demolish the large Chiang Kai-shek statue at the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall further illustrates the lack of consensus for former president legacies.

Former DPP President Chen Shui-bian and former Kuomintang President Ma Ying-jeou left office with low approval ratings, and in their post presidencies confronted lengthy criminal investigations and charges. Chen is currently on medical parole from his jail sentences for corruption and Ma is usually acquitted at trial, but for political reasons, the Tsai Administration does not typically make the two living former presidents a priority itinerary item for visiting dignitaries.

The likelihood is that the politicization of Taiwan’s former president Lee for the purposes of improving relations with the LDP and Japan will continue. Should a DPP candidate win the presidency in 2024, permission for President Tsai to travel overseas will likely be granted soon after May 21, 2024, and she will become a crucial tool for the DPP’s relations with national governments and political parties in Australia, Canada, the United States and Europe. The Kuomintang’s disunity will ensure its one living former president Ma does not serve the party in a similar role.

Rather than serve as unifying figures, Taiwan’s former presidents even in its democracy era will continue to be partisan figures.