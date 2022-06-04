「Flooding the zone」在英文意思是「灌入大量洪水使得某區域氾濫成災」，通常衍伸用於描述政治事件，某方特意發布大量訊息來製造輿論帶風向，引領公眾媒體對於特定議題的觀感。在台灣我們或許可以用「洗版帶風向」來解讀這個用語。

最近一個活生生的洗版例子，便是在朱立倫啟程訪美之際，蔡政府與民進黨以舖天蓋地之勢，一面主打著蔡政府與美國的親密友好，一方面也將朱與國民黨在美國的形象洗得體無完膚。

自從民進黨執政、2016年在立法院占多數席次開始，蔡政府便一再主打美台關係的友好程度持續增長。2020年蔡獲得連任前後，他們更是強調台美關係到達了過去40年來的最佳狀態，其中包含多項外交突破、雙方持續深化合作等，大力宣傳「美台關係，堅若磐石」的形象。

在2021年底的萊豬公投中，蔡政府與民進黨成功說服了選民，讓國民黨套上了反萊豬即損害台美友好關係的反美形象。國民黨對於這樣的指控居然也無力反駁。朱立倫在去年宣告原訂今年1月初的訪美行程，在公投大敗後改為過年後再出訪。後來又改期至「夏天之前會出訪」，接著由於疫情升溫，他的行程又再次改期。

這樣一再宣告延宕的出訪行程，不僅讓國民黨的計畫與執行能力在外人眼中顯得十分疲弱，更給了蔡政府和民進黨足夠的時間來鋪天蓋地形塑國民黨的負面形象。

駐美國台北經濟文化代表處日前舉辦了紀錄片《時代革命》的放映會，各大媒體都踴躍報導，蕭美琴代表也在推特上以英文推文宣傳。出席此放映會的嘉賓包括了美國在台協會官員、美國國會人員、智庫學者和非政府組織官員等；這些出席名單也正是朱立倫希望能會晤來扭轉國民黨形象的一群人。

外交部長吳釗燮之子吳迪日前則是在英文媒體《外交家雜誌》(The Diplomat)上發表了一長文題為〈國民黨的國防政策：走向對稱態勢〉，文中大力批評了國民黨從2016年選舉大敗之後，對於國防議題不知所云。

此外，外交部和蕭美琴繼續在推特上談論維吾爾和西藏等議題，並經常批評中國和俄羅斯，而支持烏克蘭，這些都是會在美國受到歡迎的議題。

反觀國民黨在推特以英文發文，表達對於香港民主自由的支持，卻換來極低的點閱率，想必是在美國的相關人士都知道，國民黨不會在一夕之間搖身一變成為一個大力反中的政黨。

就在朱立倫訪美前夕，蔡英文政府宣布了新的「美台21世紀貿易倡議」，又造成了一陣成功的媒體洗版。雖然這個貿易倡議只是美國未將台灣納入《印太經濟架構》後的一劑安慰劑，但蔡政府再度成功地向民眾行銷了這個「功績」，將之塑造為美台關係堅若磐石的又一例證。國民黨只能摸摸鼻子在旁觀看，無力做出反駁。

朱立倫此趟訪美，筆者認為有以下五點值得觀察的重點：

一、朱主席在他的公開演講中將如何談論九二共識？筆者將這個議題規整出三個可能性：他可能會避而不談、也可能像他在去年9月公開回覆習近平對他當選黨主席時的賀電時那樣，重申九二共識仍是國民黨對中政策的基準，或者他也可能驚天動地突然宣布國民黨自此之後否認九二共識，後者對國民黨而言將是喚起選民注意的一個轉機。

二、拜登政府是否會有人做出像2011年時歐巴馬政府中某匿名官員那樣，批評當時以總統候選人身分訪美的民進黨主席蔡英文那樣批評朱主席？拜登政府中幾位負責亞洲事務的官員也是當時的歐巴馬政府成員，他們有可能會基於想對現在掌權的蔡英文贖當時的罪，而對朱表現出不友善態度。

三、回顧朱主席在2015年作為總統候選人訪問華府時，將行程安排於感恩節前夕，時值大多數國會議員都離開華盛頓特區而返家與家人相聚。其間還由於其他國家正在進行許多全球性會議，有許多美國官員不在華府，讓他想見A咖的願望撲了許多空。這次他的行程規畫是否會避免像上次那樣罔顧當地實情而再度失算？他前趟的行程看似「重質不重量」，但除了會晤的人數不多，其所帶來的價值似乎也成效不彰。畢竟這一趟下來，台灣選民與美國相關人士對於他的印象並未有太大的翻轉。

四、朱與其團隊是否會再度稱美國交涉方為「好朋友」或「老朋友」？就算他與這些美方對口以前曾見過面，也不代表人家就視他為「老朋友」，事實上很多人可能對國民黨抱持著負評，會想跟他們保持距離。他如果繼續稱別人為好朋友，只會讓對方覺得他在裝熟而已。

五、許多在美國當地對於綠營友善的團體，對朱與國民黨所發動的洗版批評，朱是否能夠扭轉這些「形象」做出反撲？

去年9月朱主席當選後，筆者曾寫道，他的首要任務應該是修復國民黨內部在黨主席選舉期間所產生的內部裂痕、贏得罷免案以及之後的補選、拿下去年12月的公投、籌集資金來解決國民黨的財務危機、打好2022年地方選舉的選戰、多在選民關心的政策議題上著墨、並扮演好在野黨的監督角色等。在目前國民黨的支持率低於民進黨和台灣民眾黨的情況之下，若想要追求美國的認同，他應該要落實關注台灣，而不是捨本逐末跑到美國爭取表現。就算朱這趟訪美的行程完美落幕，他必須要贏得的選票也終究是來自台灣，而不是來自美國。（作者為美國共和黨前亞太區主席）

英文全文：

Flooding the Zone to Spoil Kuomintang Chairman Chu’s US Visit

By Ross Darrell Feingold

Former Asia Chairman, Republicans Abroad

Twitter: @RossFeingold

“Flooding the zone” can be used to describe a situation when politicians issue a large amount of information to overwhelm the public or media in order to spin public perceptions about an issue or their political opponents. In advance of Kuomintang Chairman Eric Chu’s visit to Washington DC, the Tsai Administration and Democratic Progressive Party are flooding the zone so that stakeholders in Washington DC maintain a negative image of the Kuomintang.

Even if Chu wasn’t visiting Washington DC, it’s understandable that the Tsai Administration and the DPP would routinely insist the positive aspects of US-Taiwan relations in the years since a DPP was elected to the presidency, and the DPP took over a majority of seats in the Legislative Yuan, in 2016. As it sought re-election in the months prior to the January 2020 election, the Tsai Administration routinely reminded voters that US-Taiwan relations were the best they had ever been following US derecognition in 1979 with many breakthroughs, and more recently, the Tsai Administration frequently reminds the public that US-Taiwan relations are rock solid.

Chu originally said he would visit Washington DC in early January of this year, which then was changed to “after lunar new year”. In anticipation of a visit in the first months of this year, during the referendum campaign over the final months of 2021 the Tsai Administration and DPP successfully convinced voters that the Kuomintang’s opposition to the import into Taiwan of ractopamine pork was the equivalent to damaging US-Taiwan relations. The Kuomintang was impotent in refuting the accusation.

The date of Chu’s visit to the US was later changed to end-May, though due to Taiwan’s COVID-19 outbreak the trip was again rescheduled.

The repeated rescheduling not only caused the public (and US stakeholders) to doubt the Kuomintang’s management competence, but it also gave the Tsai Administration and DPP ample time to “flood the zone” to create negative perceptions about the Kuomintang.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington DC hosted a screening of the movie “Revolution of Our Times”, with significant media coverage and an English language tweet about the event sent by Representative Hsiao Bi-khim. Guests who attended included officials from the American Institute in Taiwan’s headquarters, Congressional staff, think tank scholars, and non-government organization officials; these are the same people that Chairman Chu hopes to persuade to have a more positive view of the Kuomintang.

Foreign Minister Joseph Wu’s son Dee Wu authored a lengthy commentary in the English language publication The Diplomat titled “The KMT's Defense Policy: Toward a Symmetric Posture” that was critical of the Kuomintang’s national defense and weapons purchase policies.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Representative Hsiao continued to tweet about issues such as Uighurs and Tibet, along with frequent criticism of China and Russia and support for Ukraine (which will be welcome in the United States).

The Kuomintang responded with a tweet critical of events in Hong Kong that few people read, but generally, stakeholders in Washington DC don’t expect the Kuomintang to suddenly become the anti-China party.

Just days before Chu visits Washington DC, the Tsai Administration further “flooded the zone” by announcing the new “U.S.-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade”. Although this was only a consolation prize after the United States did not include Taiwan in the Indo Pacific Economic Framework, the Tsai Administration will likely succeed at selling it to the public as another example of “rock solid” US-Taiwan relations, and the Kuomintang is unlikely to convince the public otherwise.

Here are five things watch for during Chairman Chu’s visit to the United States:

In his public speech what will Chairman Chu say about the 1992 Consensus? Chu might avoid it, confirm that it remains the basis for the Kuomintang’s China policy (as Chairman Chu did in his reply to Xi Jinping’s congratulatory message upon Chu’s election as chairman last September), or, announce that the Kuomintang rejects the 1992 Consensus.

Will a Biden Administration official anonymously criticize Chairman Chu the way an Obama Administration criticized then-Democratic Progressive Party chairman Tsai Ing-wen when she visited Washington DC as a presidential candidate in 2011? Several Biden Administration officials responsible for Asia policy were part of the Obama Administration at the time, and might want to atone for what they did to Tsai Ing-wen and the Democratic Progressive Party.

Will Chairman Chu dart in-and-out of meetings like he did when he visited Washington DC as a presidential candidate in 2015 during a poorly scheduled visit shortly before Thanksgiving (when most Members of Congress had already departed Washington DC to return to their constituencies) and when several global meetings resulted in many US government officials being outside of Washington DC? Chu tried to replace quality meetings with a quantity of meetings, but ultimately it had no effect on how either Taiwan voters, or US stakeholders, perceived him.

Will Chu and his team repeatedly refer to US stakeholders as “friends” or “old friends? The reality is, even if these Americans previously met Chu, most have a negative impression of the Kuomintang and certainly are not the Kuomintang’s “friends”. Wishing it were so will not make it so, and only comes across to Americans as pandering.

And finally, can the Kuomintang effectively respond to the Tsai Administration or DPP (or DPP friendly outside organizations in Washington DC) flooding the zone with criticism about Chu and the Kuomintang?

Upon Chairman Chu’s election last September, this author wrote that his priorities should be repairing the internal disunity that arose during the chairman election, winning recall and by-elections, winning last December’s referendums, raising money to address the Kuomintang’s financial crisis, candidate selection and election strategy for the 2022 local elections, providing policy ideas for the issues voters care about, and conducting itself as a loyal opposition. At a time when the Kuomintang’s popularity is now lower than both the DPP and the Taiwan People’s Party, this still remains the best way to prompt US stakeholders to say nice things about the Kuomintang, not matter what occurs when Chu is in Washington DC or how hard Chu and his team try to spin the visit as a success.