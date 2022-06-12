作為一個旅居台灣的外國人，經常在台灣媒體上撰文，評論台灣的電視節目，評論台灣的政治和外交，作為一個長期居住在台灣的人，我很清楚，台灣經常出現在國際媒體上都是負面而不是正面的消息（儘管台灣政府努力在世界宣傳台灣，打著“Taiwan Can Help”等口號）。我也經常批評台灣政府為了獲得國際同情而進行「取暖」的行動。

因此，當《經濟學人》等媒體在頭版發表標題為〈地球上最危險的地方〉形容台灣的報導時，我感到難過。

當全球媒體報導有關台灣的負面消息，例如地震或颱風、來自中國的威脅、或反復將台灣與烏克蘭進行比較時，我感到很難過。

當全球媒體報導立法院的立法委員打架或丟擲食物時，我很難過。不幸的是，這是國民黨和民進黨屢屢犯下的惡行。就在最近，就在國民黨主席朱立倫訪問美國前幾天，國民黨立法委員再次這樣做了。

但我很難用英語和普通話找到正確的詞，來描述我對上周斯洛伐克政客拍下自己模仿台灣立法委員在立法院打鬥的照片時哭笑不得的心情。最終，筆者感到欲哭無淚。

立法委員作為民選代表，應該有尊嚴地代表台灣人民。外交部的外交官在與斯洛伐克來訪代表團等外國政要交往時，應該有尊嚴地代表國家。

不知道為什麼陪同斯洛伐克政客的立法委員或外交部工作人員認為這種照片很適切。在場的台灣官員民代難道沒有意識到，斯洛伐克政客即使無意（對台灣沒有惡意），其實是在嘲弄台灣？

這些斯洛伐克政客是否也希望外國人訪問他們的國會，能模仿他們的行為方式，並將照片傳遍全世界？作為美國人，我不會希望外國人來國會山莊模仿2021年1月6日的事件（美國國會遭受衝擊事件）。

作為一個在台灣長期居住的外國人，這件事不僅讓我感到難過，而且幾經審度，我想到的一個詞來形容我的反應是：無奈！

無奈的是，斯洛伐克的貴賓居然用這種方式來戲謔台灣的最高立法機關。

無奈的是，一些台灣立法委員跟外交官居然認可這樣的行為，甚至還覺得有趣。

無奈的是，台灣人花了幾天時間才意識到這是多麼不合適。

筆者經常問「台灣政府會不會有這樣的一天，在感謝美國的同時，又在最符合台灣利益的時候批評美國？」或對其他國家也一樣？台灣可以對外國人說「不」，也無須滿足外國人的每一個要求。但期盼對此事件負責的立法者和外交部工作人員能夠在下次類似事件發生之前意識到這一點。

Cross Border Parliamentary Tragicomedy

By Ross Darrell Feingold

Former Asia Chairman, Republicans Abroad

Twitter: @RossFeingold

As a foreigner who lives in Taiwan and frequently writes in the Taiwan media, and comments on Taiwan television programs, about Taiwan’s politics and foreign relations, and as a longtime resident of Taiwan, I’m well aware that Taiwan is often in the international media for negative rather than positive reasons (despite the Taiwan government’s efforts to promote Taiwan worldwide, with slogans such as “Taiwan Can Help"). I also often criticize the Taiwan government’s willingness to engage in “pity party” actions in order to obtain international sympathy.

Thus, I’m sad when media such as The Economist published a frontpage story with a headline “The Most Dangerous Place on Earth”.

I’m sad when various global media report negative news about Taiwan such as earthquakes or typhoons, threats from China, or repeatedly compare Taiwan with Ukraine.

I’m sad when global media report about fights or the throwing of food by legislators at the Legislative Yuan. Unfortunately, this is behavior that both the Chinese Nationalist Party and Democratic Progressive Party are repeatedly guilty of. Even recently, Chinese Nationalist Party legislators did this again just days before party chairman Eric Chu Li-luan visited the United States.

But I struggled to find the correct word in English and Mandarin to describe my mixed reaction to what occurred last week when visiting Slovak politicians took photos of themselves imitating Taiwan legislators fighting in the Legislative Yuan. Eventually this author felt disgusted.

Members of the Legislative Yuan, as elected representatives of the people, should aspire to represent Taiwan’s people with dignity.

Diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when interacting with foreign dignitaries such as the Slovak visiting delegation, should aspire to represent the country with dignity.

I do not know why the legislators or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff who accompanied the Slovak politicians at the Legislative Yuan thought this kind of photo is appropriate. Did the Taiwan persons at the scene not realize that the Slovaks, even if they did not intend to do so (and have no ill will towards Taiwan), were actually mocking Taiwan?

Would these Slovak politicians want foreigners to visit their parliament, and imitate how Slovaks politicians behave, with the photos being broadcast throughout the world? As an American, I would not want foreigners to come to Capitol Hill and imitate the events of January 6, 2021.

As a longtime foreign resident of Taiwan, this incident not only makes me sad, but, after much thought, the word that comes to mind to describe my reaction is: disgusted.

Disgusted that the Slovak delegation did this to their hosts.

Disgusted that certain Taiwan legislators or Taiwan diplomats thought this is appropriate, or thought it is funny.

Disgusted that it took several days for people in Taiwan to realize how inappropriate this was.

This author frequently asks “Will the day come when Taiwan’s government simultaneously thanks but also, when it best serves Taiwan’s interests, criticizes the United States” or other countries. It is OK for Taiwan to say “no” to foreigners, and not accommodate foreigners every request. Hopefully the legislators and Ministry of Foreign Affairs staff responsible for this incident will realize this before another such incident.

※以上言論不代表旺中媒體集團立場※