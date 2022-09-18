近日，國家安全局局長陳明通7月泰國行細節，照片遭曝光，是台灣國安系統面臨一系列問題中的又一個問題，即使洩密的源頭在泰國，不在台灣。近年來的其他醜聞包括蔡英文總統的特勤官員買菸醜聞，監察院調查前軍情局長羅德民涉招考舞，以及現任或退休情報人員和軍官因涉嫌為中國從事間諜活動而遭起訴。

陳明通貫串了整個7 、8月的新聞，他加入了為前新竹市長暨民進黨桃園市長參選人林智堅的辯護行列。林智堅在台大國發所提交的碩士學位論文部分內容被指控涉及抄襲，而陳明通正是擔任林智堅的論文指導老師。

在政治人物和名嘴爭論林智堅的論文期間，陳明通多次發表聲明為林智堅辯護。其中包括7月5日的聲明、7月23日的4000字第二次聲明和7月31日的2000字第三次聲明。儘管陳明通努力為林智堅辯護，但在台大學術審定委員會確定抄襲之後，林智堅退出桃園市長選舉。

在媒體報導美國眾議院議長裴洛西可能訪問台灣後，陳明通發表第二次和第三次聲明為林智堅辯護，並且發生在國防部和國安局必須為中國的回應做準備的時候。雖然不知道花了多少時間，但在7月下旬的關鍵時刻，陳明通在林智堅抄襲事件上所花費的心力，對照為中國回應裴洛西訪台應做的準備，顯然陳明通和國安局還有更重要的工作職責，其中一些還可能要為陳明通在7月訪問泰國做準備。

筆者認為陳明通努力於台灣的國家安全。然而，作為政治任命的他是必須按照蔡英文總統的意志服務的。雖然蔡總統忠於她的政治任命，應予尊重，但為了確保公正調查泰國行的洩密事件，並向台灣人民和外國安全夥伴表明蔡政府對此事的重視程度，如果蔡總統最終換掉國家安全局長陳明通，也不令人訝異。

Taiwan’s National Security Bureau Visits Thailand

By Ross Feingold

Former Asia Chairman, Republicans Abroad

Twitter: @RossFeingold

The leak in recent days of details and photos of National Security Bureau Director General Chen Ming-tong’s visit to Thailand in July is yet another in a series of problems for Taiwan’s intelligence and security agencies, even if the source of the leak is in Thailand and not in Taiwan. Other scandals in recent years include cigarette smuggling by officers in President Tsai Ing-wen’s protection detail, allegations of wrongdoing by a former Military Intelligence Bureau head, and periodic prosecutions of current or retired intelligence and military officers for allegedly spying for China.

Chen Ming-tong was in the news throughout July and August, as he joined the defense of former Hsinchu mayor and Democratic Progressive Party’s candidate for Taoyuan City mayor Lin Chih-chien against allegations Lin Chih-chien had plagiarized parts of a masters degree thesis submitted to the National Taiwan University Graduate Institute of National Development for which Chen Ming-tong served as Lin Chih-chien’s thesis advisor.

During the period when politicians and pundits argued about Lin Chih-chien’s thesis, Chen Ming-tong issued several statements to defend Lin Chih-chien. These included a statement on July 5, a 4,000 character second statement on July 23, and a 2,000 character third statement on July 31. Despite Chen Ming-tong’s efforts to defend Lin Chih-chien, after a National Taiwan University investigation committee determined plagiarism occurred, Lin withdrew as a candidate for Taoyuan City mayor.

Chen Ming-tong issued his second and third statements to defend Lin after media reported U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi might visit Taiwan, and occurred at a time when Taiwan ’s Ministry of National Defense and National Security Bureau had to prepare for China’s response to Pelosi’s visit. Although it is unknown how much time, during the crucial final days of July, Chen Ming-tong spent on the Lin Chih-chien plagiarism matter versus preparing for China’s response to Pelosi’s visit, Chen Ming-tong and the National Security Bureau also have other work responsibilities, some of which might have required Chen Ming-tong to visit Thailand in July.

This author believes Chen Ming-tong is dedicated to Taiwan’s national security. However, as a political appointee he serves at the will of President Tsai Ing-wen. Although President Tsai’s loyalty to her political appointees is admirable, to ensure an impartial investigation of the Thailand trip leaks and to demonstrate to the people of Taiwan as well as Taiwan’s foreign security partners how serious the Tsai Administration views this matter, it will come as no surprise if President Tsai finally replaces the National Security Bureau Director General.

※以上言論不代表旺中媒體集團立場※