去年10月，筆者寫了一篇關於CNN視頻報導的評論，報導中一位CNN記者走訪綠島，並討論了台灣的白色恐怖時期和隨後的民主化。不幸的是，這篇CNN報導內含許多事實錯誤。

作為觀眾，我們無從知曉，外媒對台灣的不實報導究竟是為了國內某些政客的利益操弄，還是記者們本身的的拙劣研究。但無論如何，身為閲聽眾，我們應該警惕這些問題。

美國有線電視新聞網（CNN)最近發表的一篇題為《台灣擁抱原住民 拒絕中國》的報導中，討論了中國國民黨自1945年開始在台灣實行威權統治的期間，是如何「建立威權統治的聲譽和灌輸『中國化』給當地人」的。當然，國民黨在威權統治時期的政策給台灣原住民造成了巨大的苦難，台灣原住民理應得到蔡英文總統在2016年的道歉，並且歷史性錯誤也得以被糾正。

然而，這篇CNN的報導再次漏洞百出，遺漏了好幾個關鍵問題。

CNN報導，台灣第一次直選總統是在1992年，但實際上，第一次直選總統發生在1996年。記者採訪谷辣斯•尤達卡，卻誤稱她去年參選花蓮市長。 事實上，她參選花蓮縣長。

CNN報導援引了2016年蔡英文總統對原住民的道歉，並寫道「從那時起」，台灣便允許「群體成員在正式文件上使用羅馬字符（而非漢字）來登記他們的名字」。事實上，《姓名條例》早在1995年就已修訂好，允許可以在戶籍登記中使用原住民姓名。

CNN還報導說，在蔡總統向原住民道歉後，「從那時起」，台灣便「在立法機關中為原住民代表保留席位」。事實上，1972年舉行的立法委員選舉（第一次增額立法委員選舉）設立了平地原住民選舉區和選出了台灣原住民首位立法委員華愛。隨後，原住民立委在接下來的增額立法委員選舉中參選，其中包括了1980年增加的山地原住民選舉區。

到1992年立法院第一次全面改選時，山地和平地原住民選區各保留了3個席位。在1998 年、2001年和2004年的立委選舉中，山地和平地原住民選區各有4個席位。從2008年立委選舉開始，2005年的憲法改革將山地和平地原住民選區的席位固定為3席。

誠然，蔡總統對原住民的道歉，對於在漢人和日本人手中遭受如此多苦難的群體來說，是轉型正義的一個重要時刻，值得國際媒體報導。

不過，CNN的文章疏忽了蔡政府落實對原住民承諾的討論。這是在蔡總統道歉後的幾年裡引起廣泛討論的問題。原住民權益倡導者認為沒有採取足夠行動的問題包括土地正義、更大的自治權，且政府反對承認西拉雅族和其他平埔族（平地原住民）為官方原住民群體。對於西拉雅族人和其他平埔族人問題，憲法法庭於 2022 年一致作出對他們有利的裁決。

儘管CNN文章的標題是《台灣擁抱原住民 拒絕中國》，但CNN記者並沒有討論為什麼原住民選民繼續支持國民黨而非民進黨。擁有全台最多原住民人口數的台東縣與花蓮縣，這兩個縣從未選出民進黨籍縣長。民進黨在2005年修憲後的最近幾屆立委選舉中，在平地和山地原住民選區中表現不佳，分別在2008年獲得零席，2012年零席，2016年一席，2020年兩席。

正如CNN對白色恐怖時期的失實報導是對實際受害者及其家屬的不尊重一樣，CNN對台灣原住民群體的失實報導也是如此。正如筆者之前所寫，台灣政客不應該操弄事實，外國記者也不應該參與這種操弄。

（作者為美國共和黨前亞太區主席，許淳恩譯）

