對台灣來說，最近有關台灣參與世界衛生大會的結論與前幾年相同。大會的前幾週，台灣政府在媒體上大力宣傳中國拒絕台灣的參與，以及強調各國政府與政要支持台灣的參與，而台灣則派遣了一支「世衛行動團」於場邊舉辦取暖派對。

或許台灣認為這些努力是成功的。英國《衛報》中即有一篇有著聳動的標題的報導：「強烈抗議世界衛生大會因中國施壓而封鎖台灣」。《路透》則有另一篇標題更為精準的報導：「在中國的反對下，台灣不能參與世界衛生大會」。

外交部發布了許多聲明以感謝理念相近國家在會前與會中為台灣發聲。其中與台灣有邦交關係的國家，包含了貝里斯、史瓦帝尼、瓜地馬拉、馬紹爾群島和諾魯。而與台灣沒有邦交關係的國家則包含了澳洲、加拿大、捷克、愛沙尼亞、法國、日本、英國和美國。

然而，美國國務卿布林肯今年發表支持台灣參與的聲明與去年的類似，但他不得不再次強調「我們支持台灣參與適當的國際論壇，符合我們的一個中國政策」

總體來說，今年人們對台灣參與的興趣似乎沒有往年來的強烈，無論是在台灣國內或國外。這有很多原因。

首先，世界正嘗試從COVID-19中走出來。從2020年至2022年，台灣主張參與世界衛生大會最主要的理由即為台灣的缺席是世界對抗疫情的一大缺口。但2023年時，對抗COVID-19已不再是支撐台灣參與強而有力的理由了。

此外，疫情開始時，台灣被認為是防疫「模範生」。若此屬實，代表台灣即使未參加大會亦能夠處理疫情帶來的危機。以健康議題來說，台灣與與日本、美國等最重要的夥伴維持著交流，使得參加國際組織沒那麼迫切，這類似於台灣被排除在國際刑警組織與國際民用航空組織的情況，雖然不公平，但並不妨礙台灣和重要夥伴間就相關議題進行雙邊交流。

再者，國際對衛福部長薛瑞元並不認識。而前部長陳時中從2020年1月開始即因對疫情的反應獲得了正向報導，進而擁有全球性知名度，且他也曾屢次與他國的衛生部長會面。

台灣還有一個缺點，就是對口號的依賴。外交部在社群媒體不斷發布#TaiwanCanHelp、#LetTaiwanIn、#LetTaiwanHelp、#WHONeedsTaiwan，這並不能使他國採取更具體的行動來支持台灣的參與。其他無助於台灣獲得不同結果的情況還包括了，在日內瓦大會場外現身的台灣政客，及聲稱在現場支持台灣，但實際上只為增加自身流量的YouTuber，或是有著支持台灣參與標誌的車輛。

在台灣國內，對世界衛生大會的關注也較少。因為在5月下旬，民眾更關注的是國民黨提名了總統候選人侯友宜，前英國首相特拉斯與前澳洲總理滕博爾的訪台，以及2023台北國際電腦展和對人工智慧與輝達的黃仁勳產生了強烈興趣。

台灣在未來會改變方式嗎？這取決於台美雙方未來誰當選總統。

若民進黨的賴清德當選了總統，他很有可能於2024年採取相同手段，包含派遣「世衛行動團」至日內瓦並同樣地於場邊舉辦取暖派對。

若是國民黨的侯友宜或民眾黨的柯文哲當選，都可能接受以中華台北的名義作為觀察員出席世界衛生大會。儘管明年5月的總統就職時程，可能使其無法於2024年的大會前即時實施，所以更可能於2025年發生不同的作法；此情況類似於前總統馬英九於2008年5月就職後，台灣於2009年成為了世界衛生大會觀察員。

如果2024年11月共和黨的候選人當選了美國總統，那麼在2025年，美國將可能像2020年川普總統那樣再次退出世界衛生組織。共和黨總統將譴責世界衛生組織的無能、腐敗和對中國的屈從。美國很有可能會建立一個由「理念相近國家」組成的新組織，並在衛生與健康議題上合作。若發生了此情況，台灣有可能會譴責世界衛生組織（儘管台灣過去曾多次嘗試要參與），並加入新組織。

就今年來看，儘管結果與往年相同，但當世衛行動團回到台灣後，蔡英文總統仍對其大加讚譽。筆者希望台灣不要再乞求加入那些不允許台灣成為會員或觀察員的國際組織，而是告知他們：「當你們真正需要台灣時再來找我們」。

（作者為前美國共和黨亞太區主席，譯者林軒平）

全文

Taiwan’s 2023 Pity Party at the World Health Assembly

By Ross Darrell Feingold

Former Asia Chairman, Republicans Abroad

Twitter: @RossFeingold

For Taiwan, the recently concluded World Health Assembly annual meeting was a repeat of how the meeting and the issue of Taiwan’s participation was dealt with in previous years. In the weeks prior to the assembly, the Taiwan government made much effort to promote in the global media that China denies Taiwan’s participation, governments and politicians around the world issued statements to support Taiwan’s participation, and Taiwan dispatched an “action team” to conduct pity party events on the sidelines of the assembly.

Perhaps Taiwan considers some of these efforts a success. The Guardian published an article about Taiwan’s exclusion with an exaggerated headline “Outcry as World Health Assembly locks out Taiwan under pressure from China”. Reuters published an article with a more accurate headline, “Taiwan excluded from WHO annual assembly following Chinese opposition”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued numerous statements to thank like minded countries that spoke in support of Taiwan either prior to, or at, the assembly. Countries that have diplomatic relations with Taiwan which spoke on Taiwan’s behalf include Belize, Eswatini, Guatemala, Marshall Islands, and Nauru. Countries that do not have diplomatic relations that spoke on Taiwan’s behalf include Australia, Canada, Czechia, Estonia, France, Japan, United Kingdom, and the United States.

However, the statement by Secretary of State Antony Blinken this year to support to Taiwan’s participation was similar to the statement issued last year, including a reminder that “support for Taiwan’s participation in appropriate international fora is in line with our one China policy”.

In general, interest in Taiwan’s participation seems less intense this year than in the past, both domestically here in Taiwan as well as overseas. There are many reasons for this.

For starters, the world is trying to move on from Covid-19. In 2020, 2021, and 2022 one of Taiwan’s main justifications for Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Assembly was that Taiwan’s absence created a gap in global efforts to fight the pandemic. In 2023, fighting Covid-19 is no longer a strong justification for Taiwan’s participation. In addition, from when the pandemic began, Taiwan was called a “model student” in managing Covid-19, which, if true, means that Taiwan was able to manage the pandemic without participation in the World Health Assembly or World Health Organization. In addition, for health issues, Taiwan maintains excellent communications with its most important partners such as the United States and Japan, making the need to participate in global organizations less urgent. This is similar to Taiwan’s exclusion from Interpol and the International Civil Aviation Organization, which, although unfair, does not prevent Taiwan from having bilateral communication on relevant issues with Taiwan’s important partners.

Second, Health and Welfare Minister Hsueh Jui-yuan is unknown around the world. Former minister Chen Shih-chung became well known worldwide starting from January 2020 as Taiwan’s response to the pandemic received positive media coverage, and he met with the health ministers of other countries several times.

Another shortcoming in Taiwan’s efforts is the reliance again on slogans. Repeatedly publishing on Ministry of Foreign Affairs social media accounts slogans such as #TaiwanCanHelp, #LetTaiwanIn, #LetTaiwanHelp and #WHONeedsTaiwan does not cause other countries to do anything differently to support Taiwan’s participation. Other things that do not help Taiwan obtain a different result are the presence outside the assembly venue in Geneva of Taiwan politicians, Youtubers who say they are there to support Taiwan but who are also trying to increase their page views, or vehicles with signs to support Taiwan’s participation.

Domestically in Taiwan, less attention was paid to the World Health Assembly because in the second half of May focus was on the Chinese Nationalist Party’s nomination of Hou Yu-ih as its presidential candidate, former United Kingdom Prime Minister Liz Truss and former Australia Prime Minister Malcom Turnbull visited Taiwan, and Computex 2023 and intense interest in artificial intelligence and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang.

Will Taiwan change its approach in the future? It depends on who is elected president in Taiwan and in the United States.

If the Democratic Progressive Party’s William Lai is elected president, he is likely to maintain the same approach in 2024, including sending an “action team” to visit Geneva and the same pity party held alongside the assembly .

If the Chinese Nationalist Party’s Hou Yu-ih or Taiwan People’s Party Ko Wen-je is elected, either might accept attending the World Health Assembly as an observer under the name Chinese Taipei, though the timing of the presidential inauguration on May 20 next year might make it impossible to implement in time for the 2024 World Health Assembly. It would more likely to occur in 2025, similar to how Taiwan was an observer in 2009, a year after Ma Ying-jeou became President in May 2008.

If a Republican is elected president of the United States in November 2024, it is likely that in 2025 the United States will again leave the World Health Organization, as President Trump did in 2020. The Republican president will condemn the World Health Organization for its incompetence, corruption, and deference to China. It is likely the United States will form a new organization of “like minded countries” for cooperation on health issues. If that occurs, Taiwan is likely to condemn the World Health Organization (despite Taiwan’s many attempts to participate in the past), and join the new organization.

President Tsai’s praised the action team when it returned to Taiwan, notwithstanding that the result was the same as past years. This author hopes that Taiwan stops begging for membership in those international organizations that will not permit Taiwan to be either a member or observer, and that Taiwan tells those organizations “call us when you really need us”.