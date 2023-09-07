國民黨總統參選人侯友宜 計畫於9月訪問華府，並會晤美國政府官員和智庫學者。其目的在於讓美國政府官員和這些美國「專家們」更深入理解侯友宜及其立場。當然，美國人最關心的議題是他對兩岸關係的看法。

話雖如此，國民黨自2020年7月以來就從未更新其英文網站。相比之下，民主進步黨的總統參選人、副總統賴清德，最近則是與外媒有許多互動。

國民黨是不敢提供最新的英文消息嗎？還是因為他們缺乏英語人才？

實際上，國民黨黨中央有許多官員曾在美國取得博士學位，並且/或者在國民黨執政時擔任過國安外交相關職位。換句話說，這些人以自己的英語能力為榮。

筆者多次表示，總統候選人無需透過訪問華府來爭取美國的認同。侯友宜的競選團隊可以不理會我的建議，但若他們希望侯友宜的華府之行將以失敗告終，其中一個方法就是確保國民黨的網站上沒有任何與總統候選人相關的英文資訊，並且該英文網站甚至從2020年以來就沒有半點更新。

Chinese Nationalist Party (or Kuomintang, KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih plans to visit Washington DC in September and meet with US government officials and "think tank" scholars. The purpose is to help US government officials and these American "experts" to better understand Hou and his positions. Of course, the one issue that the Americans want to understand from Hou is his views on China-Taiwan relations.

The Chinese Nationalist Party has not updated its English website since July 2020. By contrast, Vice President William Lai, the presidential candidate of the Democratic Progressive Party, recently had an event with foreign media.

Does the Chinese Nationalist Party fear providing updated English language information? Does it lack English speakers?

Actually, the Chinese Nationalist Party headquarters has many officials who have PhDs from the United States and/or served in foreign policy positions when it was in power. These people pride themselves on their English skills.

This author has said many times that Taiwan's political party officials and presidential candidates do not need to visit Washington DC to seek Uncle Sam's approval. Hou's campaign team can ignore my advice but if they want to ensure that Hou's visit to Washington DC will be a failure, one way to do so is to not have any English language information on the Chinese Nationalist Party's website about the party's presidential candidate, and for the website to not be even be updated since 2020.

※以上言論不代表旺中媒體集團立場※