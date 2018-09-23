酷愛化妝的梅根從不塗紅唇！原因在這

'More than just the meal.' Meghan Markle emphasizes the power of food in first royal speech https://t.co/IyZ3bQWx6T pic.twitter.com/AIfFEdYQf1— TIME (@TIME) September 22, 2018
英國薩塞克斯公爵夫人梅根(Meghan Markle)自從嫁入皇室以後，改變了一個過去的化妝習慣。由於梅根很喜歡說話，但又不想因為牙齒沾到紅色唇膏而擔心，所以她寧願選擇放棄這項化妝品。
根據美國時尚雜誌《柯夢波丹》(Cosmopolitan)報導，梅根的化妝師馬丁(Daniel Martin)説，其實有很多時候都是梅根自己化妝，因為她很擅長也很喜歡化妝。但是自從她成為皇室一份子以後，就不再使用紅色唇膏了。
其實不是梅根個性挑剔，而是因為她很喜歡說話，但又不想要一面還得擔心紅色口紅沾上了牙齒，在媒體面前就會顯得萬分尷尬。馬丁說有一次梅根塗了紅色唇膏以後，果然覺得渾身不舒服、不自在，因此，後來必須長時間曝光在媒體面前時，她寧願放棄這個習慣。
馬丁解釋說，梅根更加喜歡把妝容的重點放在濃厚的眼妝和明確的眉型上。而且她很敢嘗試不同的顏色，個人偏好棕褐色的暖色調。
(中時電子報)
