影》香港迎來高鐵時代！動感號首班列車開出

The 1st service made its full travel at “Guangzhou - Shenzhen - Hong Kong” High Speed Rail is G80 Chinese Fuxing service



While the 1st first Virant Express to Guangzhounan is #MTR-operated G5682 service



➡️ https://t.co/0C78tVDXxh#動感號 #高速鐵路 #mtrHSR #mtrHighSpeedRail pic.twitter.com/kMghJQN1dX