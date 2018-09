日16架戰機首次與美B-52H東海演訓 拒答核武質疑

SEP 26: USAF B-52H 61-0013 LEGIT01 departed Andersen AFB, Guam at 1805z and conducted a mission in the East China Sea and Sea of Japan with JASDF F2's & F15's



USAF KC-135R 60-0316 ZELDA21 provided initial tanker support from Andersen pic.twitter.com/Tm5VFdk1Kn