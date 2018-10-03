影》甩川普趴趴走！梅蘭妮亞亮麗現身迦納 聚焦兒教＋網路霸凌

Melania Trump donated 'Be Best'-themed blankets to new mothers during a visit to a hospital in Ghana https://t.co/jo4Y5p45HL pic.twitter.com/OaVQoOJCvU— TIME (@TIME) October 2, 2018
美國第一夫人梅蘭妮亞(Melania Trump)周二(8日)剛剛展開她單獨一人的外交出訪行程。這次她不再與川普同行，而是首度以第一夫人身份單獨拜訪非洲，首站抵達迦納(Ghana)，未來一周將陸續拜訪馬拉威(Malawi)、肯亞(Kenya)和埃及(Egypt)等國。
梅蘭妮亞此行目的也在於推廣的她的網路平台「Be Best」，主要在促進兒童健康和教育，同時關注孩童網路霸凌的問題。因此這次訪問也是以外交和人道主義訪問為主要目的。
Beginning her first major solo international trip as first lady, Melania Trump arrives in Ghana and greets babies at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital in Accra. https://t.co/MeZgopluXu pic.twitter.com/Rve3d1hNrV— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2018
First lady Melania Trump is greeted in Ghana and visits a baby clinic https://t.co/ptRnoZobCV pic.twitter.com/OcBOwBwaup— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 2, 2018
CNN報導說，梅蘭妮亞過去就一直設想她的首度國際訪問行程的目的地是非洲，因此這趟外交出訪計畫早在今年2月就已初步成形，並於今年夏天開始規劃後勤工作的細節。
由於梅蘭妮亞過去都是川普一同出訪，報導說她等這趟重要的單獨拜訪行程，已經等了1年半。這趟旅行時間也大多按照她自己的安排進行。
報導形容，儘管梅蘭妮亞依然是一位相對安靜和形象堅忍的第一夫人，但是藉由這次單獨外交出訪，她已經證明自己是一位獨立的第一夫人。在沒有川普陪伴身邊的情況下，梅蘭妮亞更有機會向全球人民展示她的新形象。因此這對她來說，可說是一個相當重要的時刻。
(中時電子報)
First lady Melania Trump welcomed to Africa by Ghana's First Lady, traditional dance performance and children waving Ghanaian and U.S. flags. pic.twitter.com/HKQIsOaWgk— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 2, 2018