紐約州婚禮禮車車禍 20人喪生

Takeaways from press conference: 20 people dead from Schoharie crash. 18 were in the limo, 2 pedestrians were hit and killed. @NTSB said deadliest crash since 2009. @nyspolice said it appears limo failed to stop at the intersection. I’ll have a LIVE report on @WNYT at 6. pic.twitter.com/jB6WJGb9Cm