紐約州婚禮禮車車禍 20人喪生

美國紐約州發生加長禮車車禍，已知20死，事故現場車輛零件散落一地。(圖/美聯社)

紐約州警方今天表示，紐約上州（upstate New York）昨天下午發生一起重大車禍，一輛大型豪華禮車和另一輛汽車相撞，造成20人喪生。

一輛載著婚禮派對人士的大型豪華禮車昨天下午行經紐約州斯科哈里（Schoharie）當地一家商店（Apple Barrel Country Store）外，和另外一輛車相撞。商家經理柯比（Jessica Kirby）表示，禮車從30號公路下坡高速衝撞停車場上的人群，她指出，當時車速可能超過時速60英里（大約時速96公里）。

當地媒體報導，這起車禍共造成2名路人及車上18名乘客，總計20人喪生。全國運輸安全委員會（NTSB）已派出特別調查小組前往現場調查。

