紐約州婚禮禮車車禍 20人喪生

紐約州警方今天表示，紐約上州（upstate New York）昨天下午發生一起重大車禍，一輛大型豪華禮車和另一輛汽車相撞，造成20人喪生。
Takeaways from press conference: 20 people dead from Schoharie crash. 18 were in the limo, 2 pedestrians were hit and killed. @NTSB said deadliest crash since 2009. @nyspolice said it appears limo failed to stop at the intersection. I’ll have a LIVE report on @WNYT at 6. pic.twitter.com/jB6WJGb9Cm— Emily De Vito (@emilydevito) 2018年10月7日
Police confirm 20 people dead after wedding limo crash in upstate New York https://t.co/Bfk712fUug— Killer Cait (@HeyItsKay04) 2018年10月7日
一輛載著婚禮派對人士的大型豪華禮車昨天下午行經紐約州斯科哈里（Schoharie）當地一家商店（Apple Barrel Country Store）外，和另外一輛車相撞。商家經理柯比（Jessica Kirby）表示，禮車從30號公路下坡高速衝撞停車場上的人群，她指出，當時車速可能超過時速60英里（大約時速96公里）。
當地媒體報導，這起車禍共造成2名路人及車上18名乘客，總計20人喪生。全國運輸安全委員會（NTSB）已派出特別調查小組前往現場調查。
(中時電子報)