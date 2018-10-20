節慶煙火成悲劇 印度列車衝撞群眾 超過50死

印度今天發生一起節慶慘劇，一列高速行駛的火車撞擊聚集觀看節慶煙火秀的人群，造成超過50人喪命。
Up to 50 people are dead in northern India after a train crashed into a crowd of people at high speed while they were celebrating a religious festival. The colonial-era train system has a poor safety record and infrastructure has been underfunded for decades. pic.twitter.com/FgHdIVFLOv— AJ+ (@ajplus) 2018年10月19日
警方和目擊者表示，印度北部一列高速行駛的火車今天撞擊當時在阿姆利則市（Amritsar）觀賞慶祝印度教十勝節（Dussehra）煙火秀的群眾。被撞擊的群眾當時正站在鐵道上，警方表示，施放煙火時造成很大聲響，可能因此民眾聽不見火車疾駛而來的聲音。
#AmritsarTrainTragedy : Atleast 50 people feared dead after speeding train mowed down the people who were standing on Railway Tracks to watch burning of Ravaan statue in #Amritsar. This is totally negligence of authorities! Why were they allowed to stand at danger zone!!! pic.twitter.com/W6ZD2iLBfz— Irony Of India (@IronyOfIndia_) 2018年10月19日
從現場的影片顯示，事故現場聚集許多觀賞煙火民眾，除了施放煙火處外，現場一片漆黑，急駛而過的列車呼嘯而去，完全沒有減速的跡象。
阿姆利則市警察局長斯里瓦斯塔瓦（S. S. Srivastava）證實，有50多人傷亡。旁遮普省（Punjab）省長辛赫（Amarinder Singh）已下令調查這起意外原因。
根據2012年政府統計報告，印度每年將近有1萬5000人死於鐵路交通事故。
(中時電子報)