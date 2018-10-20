節慶煙火成悲劇 印度列車衝撞群眾 超過50死

印度發生列車衝撞民眾事故，超過50人喪生。圖為一名遭急駛輾過喪生的民眾屍體。(圖/路透)

中時電子報
整理報導

印度今天發生一起節慶慘劇，一列高速行駛的火車撞擊聚集觀看節慶煙火秀的人群，造成超過50人喪命。

警方和目擊者表示，印度北部一列高速行駛的火車今天撞擊當時在阿姆利則市（Amritsar）觀賞慶祝印度教十勝節（Dussehra）煙火秀的群眾。被撞擊的群眾當時正站在鐵道上，警方表示，施放煙火時造成很大聲響，可能因此民眾聽不見火車疾駛而來的聲音。

從現場的影片顯示，事故現場聚集許多觀賞煙火民眾，除了施放煙火處外，現場一片漆黑，急駛而過的列車呼嘯而去，完全沒有減速的跡象。

阿姆利則市警察局長斯里瓦斯塔瓦（S. S. Srivastava）證實，有50多人傷亡。旁遮普省（Punjab）省長辛赫（Amarinder Singh）已下令調查這起意外原因。

根據2012年政府統計報告，印度每年將近有1萬5000人死於鐵路交通事故。

(中時電子報)

文章來源：More than 50 killed as train runs over people in northern India

