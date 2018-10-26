MLB》紅襪貝茲有愛心 世界大賽G2打完送餐給遊民

紅襪隊開路先鋒貝茲。(美聯社資料照)

友善列印
中時電子報
／綜合報導

秋意漸濃，世界大賽第2戰在波士頓進行，比賽時氣溫不到攝氏10度，深夜時分更冷。開路先鋒貝茲（Mookie Betts）幫助紅襪以4比2擊敗道奇後，也做了一個溫馨的舉動，贈送了一盤盤的熱食給當地的遊民。

「有人告訴我一個了不起的故事，」前紅襪球員梅洛尼（Lou Merloni）在推特po了一張遊民吃東西的照片，「這一幕是昨晚1點左右，在波士頓圖書館外面，有一盤又一盤的食物送給無家可歸的遊民。這位善心人士很低調，但他值得我們讚美，感謝貝茲。」

(中時電子報)

日職》橫濱灣星官網公布 張泰山…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。