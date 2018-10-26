MLB》紅襪貝茲有愛心 世界大賽G2打完送餐給遊民

Little birdie told me an amazing story. This was the scene last night around 1am out in front of the Boston Library. Trays and trays of food fed the homeless. The man that delivered the food wasn’t looking for attention or praise BUT deserves it. God Bless you Mookie Betts pic.twitter.com/4Ox7O0edo4— Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) 2018年10月25日
秋意漸濃，世界大賽第2戰在波士頓進行，比賽時氣溫不到攝氏10度，深夜時分更冷。開路先鋒貝茲（Mookie Betts）幫助紅襪以4比2擊敗道奇後，也做了一個溫馨的舉動，贈送了一盤盤的熱食給當地的遊民。
「有人告訴我一個了不起的故事，」前紅襪球員梅洛尼（Lou Merloni）在推特po了一張遊民吃東西的照片，「這一幕是昨晚1點左右，在波士頓圖書館外面，有一盤又一盤的食物送給無家可歸的遊民。這位善心人士很低調，但他值得我們讚美，感謝貝茲。」
(中時電子報)