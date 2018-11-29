真有睡美人！日睡18小時醒不來 害她錯過大考

真的有睡美人！美國加州一位女大生每每入睡就醒不來，平均一天可睡超過18小時，害她錯過期待已久的感恩節及聖誕節，甚至連最重要的舞蹈表演及學校大考她都睡過頭。不過她並不是單純愛睡覺，而是得了暱稱為睡美人症候群的罕見疾病，全球每100萬人中僅有1人可能得病，而且尚無方法根治。
美國加州大學19歲女大生潔恩（Jayne Butler）罹患了睡不醒的「克萊恩-萊文症候群」（Kleine-Levin Syndrome），這個罕見疾病有個可愛暱稱叫「睡美人症候群」，顧名思義就是一睡不醒。
“LOOK @ LIFE THRU ROSÉ COLORED GLASSES 🤩✨” that was what i was planning on captioning this pic. just that. my $1 glasses were so dirty i could barely “look thru” them and i can’t drink rosé anymore 🥂 but the caption was punny and tbh the caption was what i thought people wanted to hear from me. my entire life i have strived to look at everything and everyone through rose/rosé colored glasses…to be optimistic and cheerful. i wanted to always stay positive and i rarely let people see me cry. my rose colored glasses shattered this past year though, when i was diagnosed with an incurable disease called #KleineLevinSyndrome (KLS) 🥀. when i talk about KLS i always start shaking because it is a horrifying disease to think about but, to put it shortly, KLS is a disease that affects 1-in-1 MILLION people that forces me to fall uncontrollably into episodes of hypersomnia 💤. i can be trapped in REM sleep for up to 24 hours a day, only waking up occasionally to eat and use the restroom. and let me tell you, this is not a restful sleep... many of my vivid dreams are filled with frightening, intense nightmares that i become prisoner of 💭. in between KLS episodes though i am completely back to my normal self, so unlike having a broken bone and going around life with a cast on, most people would never think i have a disease at all 🤷🏽♀️. these episodes can last for months at a time. i have had KLS episodes hit in the middle of college. KLS has stopped me from being able to celebrate my mom’s birthday, my dad‘s birthday, thanksgiving, the holidays, new near’s, and other momentous days. KLS has robbed me of ever performing dance pieces i had worked my ass off rehearsing for. KLS has taken away my beloved long hair because after being in an episode for a month my hair was so knotted it had to be chopped off ✂️. KLS has destroyed friendships in the making because it is hard to keep in touch with people when you are asleep for weeks or months at a time. KLS has robbed me from my own life. KLS is known in the media as “sleeping beauty syndrome” 😴👑 but many of us with KLS dislike this nickname because unlike a disney character i am not glamorous, beautiful, or (CONT. ⬇️)
儘管睡美人聽來相當夢幻，但對病人而言卻相當困擾，據英國太陽報（The Sun）報導，潔恩一旦發作，平均一天可睡超過18小時，發作期可能持續2-3個月。
主修舞蹈的潔恩還因此錯過相當重要的舞蹈表演及學校考試，甚至連感恩節、聖誕節等重大節日都睡過頭。
她說一旦發作，連自己都無法控制，不僅陷入深沉睡眠，還會一直作夢，而那些夢境相當真實，比現實還真。有時候她會作一些有趣的夢，夢境可以中斷，再次入睡後劇情接續上演。不過有時候就沒有那麼幸運，有些夢相當驚悚，「最可怕的是你根本醒不來。」
每天她睡醒後，神智也不是很清楚，短短6小時只夠她上廁所、吃東西補充能量，然後拼湊睡覺期間她又錯過了哪些事，接著繼續入睡。
這些還不是最恐怖的遭遇，潔恩說她可以預知什麼時候會再次發病，因為每當發作前一周，她的「感官全部開始退化」，視力退化到她站在鏡子前還看不到自己，雙手也無力，連刷睫毛膏的力氣也沒有，知覺也退化到洗澡時熱水燙傷了自己還沒感覺。
潔恩苦笑人們總以為睡美人症就像公主一樣夢幻，但是實際上一點也不，「症狀之外，我只是個平凡人、一個大學生，我有自己的生活目標。」
不過這個疾病已對她的生活造成很大影響，主修現代舞與芭蕾的潔恩夢想每晚站在舞台上跳舞，長期臥床不僅讓她錯過學校課程及表演，發病結束後感官及肢體能力也大受影響，需要一段時間才能復原。
克萊恩-萊文症候群相當罕見，每100萬人中僅有1人得病，通常好發於青少年，不過孩童及成年人也可能得病，一旦發病，症狀可能持續數日、數周、甚至數月，而且發病是週期性的，10年內都可能再次發病，沒有發病的日子，病患就像尋常人一般正常。
(中時電子報)