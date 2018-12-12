阿聯酋要出鑽石飛機？BlingBling閃瞎眼球

聽說阿聯酋航空和波音公司要聯合推出鑽石飛機？這款聯名飛機還有個可愛小名叫「Bling 777」，一名巴基斯坦女乘客率先在個人Instagram上披露這件事，消息一出震驚各界，超過上千人回覆。
Waiting for my Ride 💎 . . So Ladies & Gentlemen , I am officially flying to #milan to fall in love with #art #culture #italy to witness the love #glamourtalentawards has to offer ! I have to remind myself & all of you again and again, This all happened cause some of you prayed & some sent love 💕 to the universe & God just had to make it happen!! Just an ordinary big eyed - hopeful artist trying to live the best out of the world has to offer! Love you and thank you!!! Can’t wait to share everything with you all! . . . P.s I got a freaking upgrade to #milano !!!! . . . #art #artwork #collageart #artist #vision #fly #high #flying #godisgreat #pink #clouds #hope #lovemyjob #plane #emirates #flyhigh #arte #crystalart #crystalartwork #travel #travelphotography #blog
So My plane has been on the news lately, confirming whether it’s real or not, so before I took off I took another picture just to let you guys know it’s real 🌝😛💎💎✈️ . . . P.s thank you guys ! I truly and honestly made the diamond plane for the love of the trip and the excitement! Never in a million years did I know it’ll end up on news / tv / trending on #twitter all over the place ! So thank you a million times! 🙏 . CollageArt SaraShakeel . . . #art #collageart #plane #diamonds #vision #emirates #clouds #diamond #crystalart #arte #hope #edit #editing #bright #creation #Creative #imagine
不過如果你真的相信了，可能要大失所望，Bling777其實是一名女藝術家的傑作。這名藝術家叫莎拉（Sara Shakeel），本月初她從伊斯蘭馬巴德國際機場準備飛往米蘭時，看到窗外的阿聯酋航空飛機，創作靈感大爆發，立刻為這架波音777機型添新裝，機身鑲滿鑽石後閃閃發光，在粉紅色的天空下更顯耀眼。
莎拉在個人IG PO上照片，立刻引起網友瘋狂轉發，至今按讚人數破6萬，貼文底下更有數百人回覆，還有天真網友詢問：「這是真的嗎？」
莎拉的隨手創作也引起阿聯酋航空關注，甚至在官方推特上轉貼這張照片，更起名為「Bling 777」。
至於未來阿聯酋航空與波音公司（Boeing Co.）有沒有機會推出鑽石航班？有網友嚴肅回應技術上不太可行：「機身鑲滿鑽石會增加飛機重量，可能造成嚴重飛安問題。」
Who says it’s not REAL! 💿⚜️💎👩🎨 ⏭ swipe to witness more of my visions . . . I dreamed of this place and today I am here! Talk about dreams coming true! Woke up early in the morning to witness #milan magic! Oh what a sight! I love you so much ✨😍 I’ve made so many friends ! People of Italy are one of the most SWEETEST , KINDEST SOULS ! I mean it with all my heart! Stay tuned for the event tonight!!!!! 👩🎨🌝🌝🌝🌝 . . . . #milan #italy #love #travel #travelphotography #photograph #milano #cathedral #duomo #morning
據英國太陽報（The Sun）報導，莎拉過去曾是一名牙科醫師，之後轉職成為藝術家，專門在尋常照片上鑲上鑽石，讓它們煥然一新，她此次前往米蘭旅行，米蘭大教堂也成為她的最新創作。
💎✨x💎✨💎 . . Presenting you one powerful collaboration between @sarashakeel x @mariussperlich one of my favourite photographers!!!! Hope you like what we made 💎 . . Photo & Concept @mariussperlich Model : @ninovitsch Mua : @berenice_ammann Sparkle by @sarashakeel . . #art #collageart #vision #create #patience #tear #tears #edit #collaboration #photography #edit #arte #imagine
作品中也少不了黑色幽默，幾張照片聚焦女性的臉部表情，女孩兒留下的無辜眼淚瞬間成為美麗的鑽石淚珠，美艷的吸血鬼張嘴後露出的卻是鑽石尖牙，頗有趣味。
(中時電子報)