影》換個地方接殺全壘打 布洛斯頓轉戰大都會

Thank you, Keon Broxton🙏🏽— IKE Brewers (@IKE_Brewers) January 5, 2019
• 33 HR, 49 SB
• Robbed multiple Home Runs@KeonDDBroxton was a true professional during his 3 seasons in Milwaukee, providing a great example for the young guys with his positive attitude and work ethic. Best of luck in NY🍻 pic.twitter.com/zEmIApPW7I
曾在去年驚奇演出接殺全壘打的外野手布洛斯頓(Keon Broxton)，今天（6日）遭釀酒人交易至大都會，釀酒人以1換3，其中包括2位潛力新秀，布洛斯頓則來到紐約為大都會加深中間防線的深度。
釀酒人將布洛斯頓送往大都會，獲得牛棚投手渥爾(Bobby Wahl)與2位年輕的潛力新秀，21歲的希爾（Adam Hill）、18歲的內野手瓦勒里歐（Felix Valerio）。
布洛斯頓過去3個球季都在釀酒人，2017年曾單季擊出20支全壘打，不過比起打擊，他的守備能力更有優勢。去年一場對上雙城的比賽中，在中外野沒收多西爾(Brian Dozier)的全壘打，讓全場為之沸騰。
大都會總管范維格南（Brodie Van Wagenen）表示：「布洛斯頓在中外野擁有衝擊比賽的能力，不僅如此，他在壘上，甚至他的打擊能力也是如此，他的加入加深我們的陣容深度。」
加入大都會後，布洛斯頓在個人推特寫道：「謝謝釀酒人過去這3年給我的愛、支持、還有引導，在這支球隊的時光是我珍貴的寶藏，感謝那些支持我的人。」如果布洛斯頓今年一整季都能待在大聯盟，球季結束後就能取得仲裁資格。
(中時電子報)
Thank you @Brewers for the love, support, and guidance through these past 3 years. It’s been my pleasure to be apart of this team. My teammates, coaches, and fans have been everything and more to my family and I. Thank you all for being such amazing humans and standing by my side pic.twitter.com/4eaULLucMF— Loverboy9 (@KeonDDBroxton) January 5, 2019