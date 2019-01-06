影》換個地方接殺全壘打 布洛斯頓轉戰大都會

布洛斯頓今年將轉戰大都會。(美聯社資料照)

友善列印
中時電子報
/綜合報導

曾在去年驚奇演出接殺全壘打的外野手布洛斯頓(Keon Broxton)，今天（6日）遭釀酒人交易至大都會，釀酒人以1換3，其中包括2位潛力新秀，布洛斯頓則來到紐約為大都會加深中間防線的深度。

馬恰多不值3億美元？去洋基可能要回三壘

釀酒人將布洛斯頓送往大都會，獲得牛棚投手渥爾(Bobby Wahl)與2位年輕的潛力新秀，21歲的希爾（Adam Hill）、18歲的內野手瓦勒里歐（Felix Valerio）。

布洛斯頓過去3個球季都在釀酒人，2017年曾單季擊出20支全壘打，不過比起打擊，他的守備能力更有優勢。去年一場對上雙城的比賽中，在中外野沒收多西爾(Brian Dozier)的全壘打，讓全場為之沸騰。

大都會總管范維格南（Brodie Van Wagenen）表示：「布洛斯頓在中外野擁有衝擊比賽的能力，不僅如此，他在壘上，甚至他的打擊能力也是如此，他的加入加深我們的陣容深度。」

加入大都會後，布洛斯頓在個人推特寫道：「謝謝釀酒人過去這3年給我的愛、支持、還有引導，在這支球隊的時光是我珍貴的寶藏，感謝那些支持我的人。」如果布洛斯頓今年一整季都能待在大聯盟，球季結束後就能取得仲裁資格。

(中時電子報)

NBA》坎特不去倫敦賽 理由是怕被…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。