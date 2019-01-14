影》降落失控！伊朗軍貨機墜毀住宅區 15人罹難

一架自吉爾吉斯起飛的貨機驚傳降落失控，墜毀於伊朗住宅區。（圖／擷取自伊朗伊斯蘭共和國廣播電視台官方推特）

（16：15更新）一架波音707貨機今天驚傳在伊朗法斯（Faith）機場附近民宅區墜毀，伊朗軍方隨後證實，該貨機為伊朗軍用貨機，機上16人中有15人不幸罹難。

據路透社、美聯社報導，伊朗軍方證實，波音707貨機今天從吉爾吉斯首都比許凱克（Bishkek）起飛，運補肉品到伊朗，原先預定降落於附近另一座機場，不過後來緊急降落在伊朗首都德黑蘭以西的法斯（Faith）機場，不幸發生意外，機上唯一生還的飛機工程師已送往醫院救治。

伊朗航空當局發言人亞發紮德（Reza Jafarzadeh）向伊朗伊斯蘭共和國廣播電視台（IRIB）表示：「失事貨機降落時間點過慢，因此衝出跑道。」

這項說法也與外媒先前報導相符，原先媒體報導，飛機降落時失控滑出跑道、撞上護牆，最終墜毀於附近的住宅區民房中。

事發當時，外媒報導相當分歧，有媒體指機上為9人或10人，如今官方表示確切人數為16人；另外各界原先對貨機國籍說法不一，有報導表示這架貨機屬於吉爾吉斯的航空公司，現證實這架貨機隸屬於伊朗軍方，而且有可能隸屬於伊朗空軍。

照片顯示，失事現場一片狼藉，濃濃黑煙不斷自機體冒出。

