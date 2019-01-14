影》降落失控！伊朗軍貨機墜毀住宅區 15人罹難

（16：15更新）一架波音707貨機今天驚傳在伊朗法斯（Faith）機場附近民宅區墜毀，伊朗軍方隨後證實，該貨機為伊朗軍用貨機，機上16人中有15人不幸罹難。
#boeing707 Cargo Aircraft #Crashed near Tehran— IRIB News Agency (@IribnewsEn) January 14, 2019
A cargo #plane crashed in Iran's northern city of #Karaj, west of Tehran, on Monday morning.@IribnewsEn pic.twitter.com/VQwGbT89Vj
A #boeing707 707 cargo plane flying from the Central Asian nation of #Kyrgyzstan has #crashed in near #Tehran province after it overshot the runway during landing.@IribnewsEn pic.twitter.com/e4BGPzuRCN— IRIB News Agency (@IribnewsEn) January 14, 2019
據路透社、美聯社報導，伊朗軍方證實，波音707貨機今天從吉爾吉斯首都比許凱克（Bishkek）起飛，運補肉品到伊朗，原先預定降落於附近另一座機場，不過後來緊急降落在伊朗首都德黑蘭以西的法斯（Faith）機場，不幸發生意外，機上唯一生還的飛機工程師已送往醫院救治。
伊朗航空當局發言人亞發紮德（Reza Jafarzadeh）向伊朗伊斯蘭共和國廣播電視台（IRIB）表示：「失事貨機降落時間點過慢，因此衝出跑道。」
這項說法也與外媒先前報導相符，原先媒體報導，飛機降落時失控滑出跑道、撞上護牆，最終墜毀於附近的住宅區民房中。
事發當時，外媒報導相當分歧，有媒體指機上為9人或10人，如今官方表示確切人數為16人；另外各界原先對貨機國籍說法不一，有報導表示這架貨機屬於吉爾吉斯的航空公司，現證實這架貨機隸屬於伊朗軍方，而且有可能隸屬於伊朗空軍。
照片顯示，失事現場一片狼藉，濃濃黑煙不斷自機體冒出。
(中時電子報)
An Iranian Air Force Boeing 707 has crashed near Fath Airport in Karaj. #Iran— Aviation Iran (@aviationirancom) January 14, 2019
Photo: Iranian Emergency Organization pic.twitter.com/FPxov4N2u9
#Breaking— Meysam Yaghoubi (@MeysamYaghoobei) January 14, 2019
A Boeing 707 cargo plane with 10 people on board from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan flown to the Payam airport that the pilot lost the plane control and crashes near Karaj. Local media says it belongs to one of #Iran -nian institutes. pic.twitter.com/kFXL2fm5dq
