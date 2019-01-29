以為在日本！中部17處粉紅櫻花炸滿天景點

（圖／[email protected]、solomon_hsieh）

友善列印
中時電子報
吳宜珊

受到氣溫的影響，全台各地的櫻花都會隨著氣溫的變化而影響開花的時間，現在也有不少櫻花已等不及陸續綻放，小編這次整理了「中部」必去的賞櫻景點給大家，一定要PO上IG給好友們羨慕一下喔！

▍苗栗

苗栗－獅潭蓮臺山妙音淨苑

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

難得沒有人😂 #蓮臺山🌸 #さくら#桜

張猴子🐒🐵🙈（@jolim000010）分享的貼文 於 張貼

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

滿開櫻花林🌸🌸🌸

Ryan Chiao（@ryanchiao）分享的貼文 於 張貼

苗栗－協雲宮櫻花坡

苗栗－南庄碧絡角咖啡民宿

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

. 把簡單變得複雜似乎是現代人的通病。 . 你為什麼要選這所學校？ 你為什麼要考研究所？ 你為什麼選這首歌？ 你為什麼選這景？ 你為什麼⋯要一直問啊！ 不能很單純地喜歡這專業、很單純的想要深入進修、很單純的因為熱情而想要進入這所學校嗎？ . 你問我為什麼要拍這張照片？ 有故事嗎？ 沒有 我就只是單純覺得美想拍而已。 . #Nikon #D5600 #nikonphotography #nikond5600 #nikond5600📷 #nikond5600photos #nikond5600photography #photography #photographer #photoshoot #photo #photos #photograph #photographers #photographylovers #photoshoots #photoftheday #文字 #苗栗 #櫻花 #碧絡角 #sakura #taiwan #花 #台灣 #攝影 #攝影日記 #單眼攝影 #攝影愛好 #攝影日常

Chu竹 🇹🇼（@chusfotografin）分享的貼文 於 張貼

▍台中

台中－大坑濁水巷櫻花谷

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

滿 坑的櫻花啦，入口炸餛飩棒棒

David Kao（@hk96h0623）分享的貼文 於 張貼

台中－東勢林場賞櫻

台中－新社櫻花鳥森林

台中－新社櫻花木道

台中－大雪山森林遊樂區(沿路都有櫻花美景)

台中－泰安派出所

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

- 好天氣 看櫻花🌸 很久沒一起出來走走了👫👫👫

Ting❣️（@ting__1213）分享的貼文 於 張貼

台中－麗園公園

▍南投

南投－武陵農場

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

「自拍，我愛自拍。」 . 在櫻花下，隨處可見。 . . . . #台中 #武陵農場櫻花季 #landscape #canon #canon5dmk4 #taiwan1 #canonphotography #photography #igmasters #ig_photooftheday #vsco #vscotaiwan #explortaiwan #500px #igerstaiwan #beautifultaiwan #amazingtaiwan #ig_taiwan #everydaytaiwan #taiwan_dream #discovertaiwan #yo_taiwan #bravotaiwan #eventtaiwan #写真 #gorgeousTaiwan #viewtaiwan #bns_taiwan #EsquinadeTaiwan #ezTravel @vscotaiwan @kaohsiungden @kaohsiung.bravo @discover_taiwan @beautifuldestinations @highsnobiety @hypebeast @AGameofTones @urbexpeople @hubs_united @IG_CAMERAS_UNITED @discover_taiwan @travel_gram_photography @truetravel.de @travelelation

Simon Lee（@simon_lee_photographer）分享的貼文 於 張貼

南投－九族文化村

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

人生第一次到九族櫻花季🌸 #九族文化村櫻花季

謝尚霖（@solomon_hsieh）分享的貼文 於 張貼

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

终于支持全图了 #九族櫻花季 #九族文化村 #台湾

Ah Wei (Lung Wei)（@ahweilungwei）分享的貼文 於 張貼

南投－奧萬大國家森林遊樂區

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

餓死了！！ 下次一定要帶泡麵來吃～～

..（@kk30313）分享的貼文 於 張貼

南投－暨南大學

南投－草坪頭玉山觀光茶園

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

枝幹美美的。

雪怪（@alice0209happy）分享的貼文 於 張貼

南投－小半天石馬公園

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

2018/01/29 #櫻花 #霧 #小半天石馬公園 #舊照片 #Su1998

Stan Su（@su19980223）分享的貼文 於 張貼

▍彰化－芬園花卉生產休憩園區

(中時電子報)

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

賞櫻❤️ #與爸爸 #絕對不說拍了200張取3張😂😂😂

Fish🐚🐳🐠（@ll107241133）分享的貼文 於 張貼

男星夜店員工爆性侵 男客求援遭… 療癒米飛兔在八里！造型方框、灌…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。