以為在日本！中部17處粉紅櫻花炸滿天景點

受到氣溫的影響，全台各地的櫻花都會隨著氣溫的變化而影響開花的時間，現在也有不少櫻花已等不及陸續綻放，小編這次整理了「中部」必去的賞櫻景點給大家，一定要PO上IG給好友們羨慕一下喔！
▍苗栗
苗栗－獅潭蓮臺山妙音淨苑
苗栗－協雲宮櫻花坡
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
季節限定版的苗栗協雲宮櫻花季🌸🌸🌸~ #拍好幾次的綜合版 Travel to find a good landscape⋯ Misty temple cherry blossoms in full bloom⋯🌸🌸🌸 #台灣 #苗栗 #公館鄉 #大坑山 #協雲宮 #協雲宮櫻花 #協雲宮櫻花🌸大爆炸📸 #taiwan #newtaipei #taiwantrip #beautiful #niceview #instagram #iglifestyle #instalifestyle #igerstaiwan #exploretaiwan #discover_taiwan #vscotaiwan #amazingtaiwan #iseetaiwan #taiwan_dream #fotos_t_p #taiwantreats #canon5d
苗栗－南庄碧絡角咖啡民宿
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
. 把簡單變得複雜似乎是現代人的通病。 . 你為什麼要選這所學校？ 你為什麼要考研究所？ 你為什麼選這首歌？ 你為什麼選這景？ 你為什麼⋯要一直問啊！ 不能很單純地喜歡這專業、很單純的想要深入進修、很單純的因為熱情而想要進入這所學校嗎？ . 你問我為什麼要拍這張照片？ 有故事嗎？ 沒有 我就只是單純覺得美想拍而已。 . #Nikon #D5600 #nikonphotography #nikond5600 #nikond5600📷 #nikond5600photos #nikond5600photography #photography #photographer #photoshoot #photo #photos #photograph #photographers #photographylovers #photoshoots #photoftheday #文字 #苗栗 #櫻花 #碧絡角 #sakura #taiwan #花 #台灣 #攝影 #攝影日記 #單眼攝影 #攝影愛好 #攝影日常
▍台中
台中－大坑濁水巷櫻花谷
台中－東勢林場賞櫻
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
2018/12/29 #楓 #楓葉 #東勢林場 #台中景點 #台中 #台灣 #台湾 #攝影 #手機攝影 #旅行 #taiwan #travel #tv_pointofview #travelphotography #pretty #photography #photooftheday #picoftheday #ig_photooftheday #ig_color #discoverearth #view #flowers #clouds #landscape #ourplanetdaily #way2ill #artofvisuals #beautiful #naturephotography
台中－新社櫻花鳥森林
台中－新社櫻花木道
台中－大雪山森林遊樂區(沿路都有櫻花美景)
台中－泰安派出所
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
臺灣 🇹🇼 台中市 泰安派出所🌸 #写真家 #風景写真 #風景 #灯 #桜の花 #夜桜 #台湾 #台湾旅行 #台灣 #櫻花 #taiwan #taiwangirl #ig_taiwan #scenery #seasofclouds #railwayphotography #femalephotographer #Taichung #cherryblossoms #ig_color #photographers #photographer #photography #photoshoot #photo #awesome #nikon #桜の花 #Taiwanphotography #nikond800 #nikon📷 #taiwangirl #Femalephotographer
台中－麗園公園
▍南投
南投－武陵農場
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
「自拍，我愛自拍。」 . 在櫻花下，隨處可見。 . . . . #台中 #武陵農場櫻花季 #landscape #canon #canon5dmk4 #taiwan1 #canonphotography #photography #igmasters #ig_photooftheday #vsco #vscotaiwan #explortaiwan #500px #igerstaiwan #beautifultaiwan #amazingtaiwan #ig_taiwan #everydaytaiwan #taiwan_dream #discovertaiwan #yo_taiwan #bravotaiwan #eventtaiwan #写真 #gorgeousTaiwan #viewtaiwan #bns_taiwan #EsquinadeTaiwan #ezTravel @vscotaiwan @kaohsiungden @kaohsiung.bravo @discover_taiwan @beautifuldestinations @highsnobiety @hypebeast @AGameofTones @urbexpeople @hubs_united @IG_CAMERAS_UNITED @discover_taiwan @travel_gram_photography @truetravel.de @travelelation
南投－九族文化村
南投－奧萬大國家森林遊樂區
南投－暨南大學
南投－草坪頭玉山觀光茶園
南投－小半天石馬公園
▍彰化－芬園花卉生產休憩園區
(中時電子報)