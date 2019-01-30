南部、東部也有粉紅櫻！走春一定要來這裡

北部與中部的櫻花，大部分都集中在1~2月間會陸續綻放，而南部與東部的某些景點則是在3~4月盛開，所以若是沒時間到北部與中部打卡，那以下這些地方就得好好做筆記囉！
▍南部
嘉義－阿里山隙頂雲海(雲海、櫻花一起GET)
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
📷 隙頂雲海☁️ 新手運一次把斜射光、夕陽、火燒都拍進去了🌇😃 . . 隙頂海拔1250公尺，位於阿里山公路五十四公里附近，是阿里山公路最近的觀霧地點(54-56K)。同時，也是眺望日出的地方，故而過去亦曾名為「曦頂」。從龍美到隙頂的路上，因為公路隨著山勢不斷攀升，八掌溪與曾文溪上游的氣流在此交會，形成獨特的雲瀑景觀，從二延平山步道的觀景台最能感受雲瀑的動感，另外，每當冬季玉山初雪降臨，山頭皚皚的白雪在隙頂、巃頭沿線均可一覽無遺 . . #iseetaiwan #vaso #bpintaiwan #amazingtaiwan #taiwan#eventtaiwan #vosco #canon #nature #ig_taiwan#vscocam #iformosa #exploretaiwan #instagram #ingerstaiwan #beautifultaiwan#taiwangofun #explortaiwan#taiwangofun #eventtaiwan #flower_igers #阿里山 #trip #travelgram #beautifuldestinations #like4likes #vscotaiwan #discovertaiwan #skylovers #嘉義景點#雲海
嘉義－阿里山森林國家公園
嘉義－阿里山車站
▍東部
宜蘭－思源啞口
宜蘭－羅莊櫻花步道
宜蘭－牛鬥橋
宜蘭－大同鄉(馬告生態公園)
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
🌸櫻花已盛開，待君來鑒賞📸 一年一度的大同櫻花季來囉 1/26早上10點崙埤村河濱公園 眾多表演將輪番上場💃🕺 邀請大家一同來賞櫻花、看表演😉 宜蘭縣大同鄉也歡迎大家來發掘 大同的美👍 大同的壯麗👍 大同的原民部落風情👍 1/26一同到大同賞櫻去吧！🌸🌸 今年的活動官網連結：http://datong-travel.tw/ 想自己來趟大同鄉輕旅行？ 大同鄉也有許多值得一遊的秘境喔！ 從山多利前往可從北橫公路🚗 接台7線一路欣賞蘭陽溪的美麗景色 半路還可以參觀一下 #金車威士忌酒廠 🥃喔！ . 【山多利大飯店】 🖥查詢訂房GO：https://goo.gl/SRWcUv ☎️電話專線：(03)988–8288 📱LINE ID：@shandori ➡️IG帳號：shandori_hotel #大同鄉 #櫻花季 #賞櫻🌸
宜蘭－玉山神學院
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
📍 #玉山神學院 🌸🌸🌸 現在是賞櫻花最佳時機 推薦此地景點 會讓您無法離開它的視線 實在太美了 不想離開呀～～ 🔸♦️🔸♦️🔸♦️🔸♦️🔸♦️🔸♦️🔸♦️ ➡️#跟著SIN遊玩花蓮_壽豐 #台灣 #花蓮 #花蓮景點 #壽豐 #櫻花 #taiwan #hualien #amazingtaiwan #bpintaiwan #bns_taiwan #BravoTaiwan #exploretaiwan #eventtaiwan #eztravel #igtaiwan #igtravel #iseetaiwan #instameettaiwan #like4like #travelyam #trip_packer #popdaily #view_taiwan #vscotaiwan #minimaltaiwan #yo_taiwan #wowtoplay #sakura
宜蘭－碧赫潭
花蓮－壽豐鄉(樹湖)
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
#櫻花 #sakura #樹湖 #花蓮 #hualien #年初一 #2018狗年汪旺來 - - - - - #台灣好美 #igerstaiwan #iseetaiwan #ig_taiwan #Taiwan #台湾 #写真 #日常 #AmazingTaiwan #followme #travelporn #aphotoaday #everydayinpics #traveladdict #travelinstyle #goseetheworld #Nature #holidays #neverstopexploring #liveauthentic #justgotshoot #picoftheday #nothingisordinary
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
#櫻花 #sakura #樹湖 #花蓮 #hualien #年初一 #2018狗年汪旺來 - - - - - #台灣好美 #igerstaiwan #iseetaiwan #ig_taiwan #Taiwan #台湾 #写真 #日常 #AmazingTaiwan #followme #travelporn #aphotoaday #everydayinpics #traveladdict #travelinstyle #goseetheworld #Nature #holidays #neverstopexploring #liveauthentic #justgotshoot #picoftheday #nothingisordinary
花蓮－吉安鄉 (向陽步道)
台東－青山農場
(中時電子報)