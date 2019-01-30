南部、東部也有粉紅櫻！走春一定要來這裡

（圖／[email protected]、yitingtung0327）

友善列印
中時電子報
吳宜珊

北部與中部的櫻花，大部分都集中在1~2月間會陸續綻放，而南部與東部的某些景點則是在3~4月盛開，所以若是沒時間到北部與中部打卡，那以下這些地方就得好好做筆記囉！

▍南部

嘉義－阿里山隙頂雲海(雲海、櫻花一起GET)

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

📷 隙頂雲海☁️ 新手運一次把斜射光、夕陽、火燒都拍進去了🌇😃 . . 隙頂海拔1250公尺，位於阿里山公路五十四公里附近，是阿里山公路最近的觀霧地點(54-56K)。同時，也是眺望日出的地方，故而過去亦曾名為「曦頂」。從龍美到隙頂的路上，因為公路隨著山勢不斷攀升，八掌溪與曾文溪上游的氣流在此交會，形成獨特的雲瀑景觀，從二延平山步道的觀景台最能感受雲瀑的動感，另外，每當冬季玉山初雪降臨，山頭皚皚的白雪在隙頂、巃頭沿線均可一覽無遺 . . #iseetaiwan #vaso #bpintaiwan #amazingtaiwan #taiwan#eventtaiwan #vosco #canon #nature #ig_taiwan#vscocam #iformosa #exploretaiwan #instagram #ingerstaiwan #beautifultaiwan#taiwangofun #explortaiwan#taiwangofun #eventtaiwan #flower_igers #阿里山 #trip #travelgram #beautifuldestinations #like4likes #vscotaiwan #discovertaiwan #skylovers #嘉義景點#雲海

Kai旅行攝影📷（@shengkai_travel）分享的貼文 於 張貼

嘉義－阿里山森林國家公園

嘉義－阿里山車站

▍東部

宜蘭－思源啞口

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

爆肝爆的超值得~ 處處都是美景.....

霏羽（@zoery91_0706）分享的貼文 於 張貼

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

#思源唖口 #太平山櫻花#白櫻 #台灣原生種 #taiwan #春天#720線林道

徐俊聖（@chunsheng_hsu）分享的貼文 於 張貼

宜蘭－羅莊櫻花步道

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

櫻花盛開🌸🌸🌸 #sakura #taiwan #yilan #羅莊櫻花步道

Yue 約（@narsha.wu）分享的貼文 於 張貼

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

天氣神好的宜蘭！ #taiwan #宜蘭 #羅莊櫻花步道 #櫻花 #好天氣

Milo Lee（@yi_lan_01_life）分享的貼文 於 張貼

宜蘭－牛鬥橋

宜蘭－大同鄉(馬告生態公園)

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

🌸櫻花已盛開，待君來鑒賞📸 一年一度的大同櫻花季來囉 1/26早上10點崙埤村河濱公園 眾多表演將輪番上場💃🕺 邀請大家一同來賞櫻花、看表演😉 宜蘭縣大同鄉也歡迎大家來發掘 大同的美👍 大同的壯麗👍 大同的原民部落風情👍 1/26一同到大同賞櫻去吧！🌸🌸 今年的活動官網連結：http://datong-travel.tw/ 想自己來趟大同鄉輕旅行？ 大同鄉也有許多值得一遊的秘境喔！ 從山多利前往可從北橫公路🚗 接台7線一路欣賞蘭陽溪的美麗景色 半路還可以參觀一下 #金車威士忌酒廠 🥃喔！ . 【山多利大飯店】 🖥查詢訂房GO：https://goo.gl/SRWcUv ☎️電話專線：(03)988–8288 📱LINE ID：@shandori ➡️IG帳號：shandori_hotel #大同鄉 #櫻花季 #賞櫻🌸

山多利大飯店（@shandori_hotel）分享的貼文 於 張貼

宜蘭－玉山神學院

宜蘭－碧赫潭

花蓮－壽豐鄉(樹湖)

花蓮－吉安鄉 (向陽步道)

台東－青山農場

(中時電子報)

李千那《種菜》意圖尋短：我拍過… 長年吃泡麵惹禍 79歲吳耀漢腎衰…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。