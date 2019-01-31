NBA》韋德：安森尼是我再戰1年重要因素

本季展開退役之旅的熱火「閃電俠」韋德，先前在紐約麥迪遜花園廣場跟好友「甜瓜」安森尼相見歡，更在31日自爆，原本自己去年夏天就已考慮直接退役，多虧甜瓜極力相勸，韋德才改變了心意，「他是我再戰1年的重要因素！」
「關於我再打1年的決定，安森尼實際上是我影響我最深的人之一，」韋德表示，「我們一起坐下來吃晚餐，我看著他且說，我覺得自己生涯要結束了，沒想到他告訴我，兄弟！你的球迷需要你再打1年，我也需要你再打1年。」
韋德也提到安森尼先前來到紐約替他助威，「他現在沒球可打，但他想要重回球場，他雖然沒說出口，但我能感覺到，對他而言出現在這個球場內有多艱難，這也展現我們兄弟情有多深厚，他來紐約看我打球很特別，我很感激。」
畢竟安森尼在2011到17年期間效力尼克，卻跟尼克高層鬧到不歡而散，最後跳槽雷霆，如今卻因韋德，甜瓜竟願意身穿便服面對向來很酸的紐約球迷，確實需要很大勇氣，難怪韋德不僅一次公開呼籲，趕快有球隊招募甜瓜吧！
(中時電子報)
DWade says that Carmelo Anthony was the main reason he came back for a 16th and final year: “Carmelo was actually one of the biggest influences on me coming back this year,” Wade said. “We sat down this year and went to dinner and I looked at him and said, ‘Man, Melo, I think I’m done.’ And he was one of the people who was like, ‘Bro, your fans need this. Your fans need one more year. I need one more year.” DWade went on to talk about how much it meant for him having Melo show up to the Heat game in MSG, “I can’t say I know, but I have a sense of how hard it was for him to show up in that arena while he’s not playing and he wants to be on that court,” Wade said. “That shows you how deep our bond and brotherhood is. That was special that he took that opportunity to come out and see me play in the Garden. I appreciated that more than he knows. “I could have never seen all of this coming, back then,” Wade said. “But this? This is the perfect way to end it, the place I started it. There’s no place I’d rather be.” Thank you @CarmeloAnthony for helping us Wade fans get #OneLastDance - 🔥Follow @dwyanewadeedits for more🔥