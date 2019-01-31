NBA》韋德：安森尼是我再戰1年重要因素

韋德公開坦承自己再打1年的重要因素是安森尼的勸說。(取自dwyanewadeedits官方IG)

友善列印
中時電子報

本季展開退役之旅的熱火「閃電俠」韋德，先前在紐約麥迪遜花園廣場跟好友「甜瓜」安森尼相見歡，更在31日自爆，原本自己去年夏天就已考慮直接退役，多虧甜瓜極力相勸，韋德才改變了心意，「他是我再戰1年的重要因素！」

「關於我再打1年的決定，安森尼實際上是我影響我最深的人之一，」韋德表示，「我們一起坐下來吃晚餐，我看著他且說，我覺得自己生涯要結束了，沒想到他告訴我，兄弟！你的球迷需要你再打1年，我也需要你再打1年。」

韋德也提到安森尼先前來到紐約替他助威，「他現在沒球可打，但他想要重回球場，他雖然沒說出口，但我能感覺到，對他而言出現在這個球場內有多艱難，這也展現我們兄弟情有多深厚，他來紐約看我打球很特別，我很感激。」

畢竟安森尼在2011到17年期間效力尼克，卻跟尼克高層鬧到不歡而散，最後跳槽雷霆，如今卻因韋德，甜瓜竟願意身穿便服面對向來很酸的紐約球迷，確實需要很大勇氣，難怪韋德不僅一次公開呼籲，趕快有球隊招募甜瓜吧！

(中時電子報)

在 Instagram 查看這則貼文

DWade says that Carmelo Anthony was the main reason he came back for a 16th and final year: “Carmelo was actually one of the biggest influences on me coming back this year,” Wade said. “We sat down this year and went to dinner and I looked at him and said, ‘Man, Melo, I think I’m done.’ And he was one of the people who was like, ‘Bro, your fans need this. Your fans need one more year. I need one more year.” DWade went on to talk about how much it meant for him having Melo show up to the Heat game in MSG, “I can’t say I know, but I have a sense of how hard it was for him to show up in that arena while he’s not playing and he wants to be on that court,” Wade said. “That shows you how deep our bond and brotherhood is. That was special that he took that opportunity to come out and see me play in the Garden. I appreciated that more than he knows. “I could have never seen all of this coming, back then,” Wade said. “But this? This is the perfect way to end it, the place I started it. There’s no place I’d rather be.” Thank you @CarmeloAnthony for helping us Wade fans get #OneLastDance - 🔥Follow @dwyanewadeedits for more🔥

Dwyane Wade #OneLastDance🕺（@dwyanewadeedits）分享的貼文 於 張貼

高爾夫》跟「飛魚」打配對賽 潘…

推薦閱讀

發表意見
留言規則
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
  • 請勿重覆刊登一樣的文章，或大意內容相同、類似的文章
  • 請不要刊登與主題無相關之內容
  • 發言涉及攻擊、侮辱、影射或其他有違社會善良風俗、社會正義、國家安全、政府法令之內容，本網站將會直接移除
  • 請勿以發文、回文等方式，進行商業廣告、騷擾網友等行為，或是為特定網站、blog宣傳，一經發現，將會限制您的發言權限或者封鎖帳號
  • 為避免留言系統變成發洩區和口水版，請勿轉貼新聞性文章、報導或相關連結
  • 請勿提供軟體註冊碼等違反智慧財產權之資訊
  • 禁止發表涉及他人隱私、含有個人對公眾人物之私評，且未經證實、未註明消息來源的網路八卦、不實謠言等
  • 請確認發表或回覆的內容（圖片）未侵害到他人的著作權、商標、專利等權利；若因發表或回覆內容而產生的版權法律責任將由使用者自行承擔，不代表中時電子報的立場，請遵守相關法律規範
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。