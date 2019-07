View this post on Instagram

So funny story Recently I did a photo shoot for a brand and when I got the final pictures I realized my arms were photoshopped into sticks lol so I quickly told them that I would prefer it to look more natural and keep the curves of my arms. I have a wider frame and retain muscle easier than an average Asian, so my arms and legs tend to look less slender. But like other aspects I have learned to embrace them, just trying to tone them up more now 💪🏼 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #selflove #humpday