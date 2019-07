I've got 5 teams currently over the luxury tax line:



CLE - $11.3M over

POR - $10.7M over

GSW - $6.1M over

OKC - $4.3M over

MIA - $3.7M over



HOU and MIL are both <$1M under.



All 30 teams are now well over the salary floor.



Only ATL has meaningful cap space left at $5.6M.