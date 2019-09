View this post on Instagram

I can’t believe Song Hye Kyo says she remembers me!! We met in Hong Kong a few years ago and at the Ralph Lauren Party I said I was worrying about her and she smiled and said she is ok and don’t worry, she is very sweet and is always my idol! 😍🥰 #RalphLauren #RLCollection #RalphsClub #NYFW @RalphLauren #numberoneprhk @numberoneprhk #newyorkfashionweek #newyork #songhyekyo #宋慧喬 @kyo1122