曾幫勇士拿下3次總冠軍的重要功臣李文斯頓，14日在個人IG上面正式宣布退休，且發表令人感動的退役感言，勇士明星後衛柯瑞隨即回應，「沒有言語能夠描述我對你的感謝，你是真正的勇士！更為你獻上祝福，好好享受生活吧。」
李文斯頓除了發布自己黑白照，且用倒數影片象徵自己的告別，他在IG上面寫著自己宣告退休的心路歷程，「征戰NBA十五年後，興奮、感傷、幸運與感激都凝聚在一起，要說明嘗試追逐夢想，且努力達成夢想的一切感情很難。
任何一個曾把不可能變成可能的人都能理解，在一種非常困難的處境激勵自己，要承受怎樣身心上的負荷，更不用說激勵別人了。那次傷病(2007年嚴重膝傷)給了我機會去尋找，且向我自己和全世界證明，我不會被我的遭遇所定義。
在聯盟效力的這段期間，我最驕傲的一點是我的性格、價值觀及信念受到考驗，但我堅持了下來。在此感謝我的父親、祖父、叔叔，以及我的妻子與孩子，我們的未來會比過往更光明，未來的這一篇章不能沒有你們的存在。
對我所有的隊友、教練、訓練員及工作人員，我的旅程充滿種種體驗，對那些一路幫助我的人，我想說聲謝謝！對鼓舞我、支持我、為我喝采，或甚至誇獎我的球迷及所有人，我想說聲謝謝，我們能贈予的最好禮物就是給別人的服務！」
After 15 years in the NBA, I’m excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams. I wasn’t supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others. “The injury” gave me a chance to find and prove to myself (and the world) that I wouldn’t be defined by my circumstances. With my time in the League what I will be most proud of is the fact that my character, values and faith were tested, and I persevered. To my pops that told me to “go get the big ball” I THANK YOU. To my Grandpa that always showed me there was more to life than basketball I THANK YOU. To my Uncles that helped raise me like I was one of their own, THANK YOU. To my wife and kids...the future IS BRIGHTER than our past, and I couldn’t see myself taking on this chapter without you. To all of my teammates, coaches, TRAINERS, staff, my journey is a collection of experiences, and those of you that helped me along the way, THANK YOU! To all the fans and anybody else that inspired me, supported me, cheered for me, or even said good words about me, THANK YOU. “The greatest gift we can give is service to others” #Raiseaglass 🍷
Shaun Livingston（@sdot1414）分享的貼文 於 張貼
(中時電子報)
發表意見
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。