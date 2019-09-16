針對索羅門宣布與我斷交，國民黨總統參選人韓國瑜競選辦公室晚間發布中英文雙語新聞稿，對此訊息表示震驚，認為蔡政府上任以來，已和第6個國家斷交，比起馬政府8年外交成就，高下立判；但韓競辦也呼籲大陸別再續挖中華民國邦交國，兩岸上仍應以和為貴，並呼籲蔡政府別再搞兩岸對抗，迫使邦交國選邊站。

韓國瑜競選辦公室新聞稿中英文內容全文如下：

我國於南太平洋的邦交國索羅門，已於九月十六日與我國斷交，轉而外交承認中國大陸。我們對此深為震驚，因為索羅門是2016年蔡政府上任以來，第六個和我國斷交的國家。比起馬政府八年的外交成就，高下立判。在此我們必須呼籲中國大陸不要再續挖中華民國的邦交國；在國際上，兩岸仍應以和為貴，相互展現彈性。我們也呼籲，在此友邦持續與我斷交的危疑震撼之際，蔡政府在兩岸關係上不能只搞對抗，迫使邦交國在兩岸之間選邊。蔡政府一定要拿出具體辦法，在外交上阻止斷交的骨牌效應，並且如其承諾的，真正確保中華民國主權。

The Solomon Islands, an island state in the South Pacific, had switched its formal diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing on September 16th, 2019. We feel shocked because the Solomon Islands is already the 6th country that severed its formal relations with the Republic of China since President Tsai assumed office on May 20, 2016. This is in a sharp relief with President Ma’s diplomatic legacy. We call for mainland China to stop engaging in a zero-sum competition in the international arena with Taiwan. Peace in the Taiwan Strait must be the top concern of both sides. President Tsai’s confrontational policy toward mainland China often puts the ROC’s diplomatic allies in a difficult position of having to choose between the ROC and the PRC. We strongly suggest that the President find concrete steps to stop the domino effects of allies’ diplomatic de-recognition, thus safeguarding the ROC’s sovereignty as she has promised.

(中時 )