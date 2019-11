World Series trophy review:

- v shiny

- hard to drink from (we tried)

- impossible to eat cereal out of

- heavier than it looks

- can be worn like a hat

- still in one piece (barely)

- says 2019 World Champions on it

- IS BACK IN DC AND WE CAN’T WAIT TO SHARE IT WITH YOU pic.twitter.com/aU5VpF9WGn