View this post on Instagram

Are YOyUu ready? Pre-sale starts soon! #Repost @yoyuu.lab ・・・ Be the best looking human in the room. The perfect dress shirt to wear to all of your Christmas gatherings. YOYUU Cypress DWR shirt will be available in selected regions for US$149 starting 12/1 on yoyuu.ca #yoyuulab #BeginANewTradition #XmasPresale #MapleGuardDWR