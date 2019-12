View this post on Instagram

✨#yingfashioncanvas ✖️#GodfreyGao ✖️#JamesMao ✖️#TiffanyLo It's been a long day without you, my friend. And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again 💫 • Every minute someone leaves this world. Age has nothing to do with it. We are all in this line without even realising it. We never know how many people are in front of us. We can't go back. We can't get out of the line. We can't avoid the line. So while we're waiting in line - enjoy every moment. Take the first step. Set priorities. Take your time. Make others happy. Make small things big. Make someone smile. Love as much as it works. Keep peace. Tell your family how much you love them. Regret nothing. Live your life. • #surrealart #高以翔 #毛加恩 #羅雯 #fashionillustration #lovelife #yingfashioncanvas