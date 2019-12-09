布萊德彼特（左）與李奧納多狄卡皮歐雙雙提名金球獎。（双喜提供）

第77屆金球獎提名名單於台灣時間9日晚間9點在美國加州比佛利山莊公布入圍名單。電影項目上，《婚姻故事》入圍戲劇類最佳電影、男女主角、女配角、劇本、配樂等6項成為大贏家。緊追在後的是《愛爾蘭人》、《從前有個好萊塢》5項，《小丑》、《教宗的承繼》各以4項來勢洶洶。

《愛爾蘭人》。（IMDB)

戲劇類上，男主角有《婚姻故事》的亞當崔佛（Adam Driver）飾演打離婚官司的劇場導演，將對上《小丑》瓦昆菲尼克斯（Joaquin Phoenix），以及在《賽道狂人》中爆發力十足的克里斯汀貝爾（Christian Bale），還有已憑《痛苦與榮耀》拿下坎城影帝的安東尼奧班德拉斯（Antonio Banderas）、《教宗的承繼》強那森布萊斯（Jonathan Pryce）。女主角方面，演活「傳奇天后」茱蒂嘉蘭的芮妮齊薇格（Renee Zellweger）已手握3座金球獎，將面對史嘉蕾喬韓森（Scarlett Johansson）、《她們》瑟夏羅南（Saoirse Ronan）、辛西婭艾利沃（Cynthia Erivo）、莎莉賽隆（Charlize Theron）等人的虎視眈眈。

《她們》。（IMDB)

喜劇類上，李奧納多狄卡皮歐（Leonardo DiCaprio）憑《從前有個好萊塢》入圍男主角，但丹尼爾克雷格（Daniel Craig）在《鋒迴路轉》化身神探的精湛表現也有目共賭，還有《兔嘲男孩》的羅曼格里芬戴維斯（Roman Griffin Davis）、《火箭人》泰隆艾格頓（Taron Egerton）以及《我叫多麥特》的艾迪墨菲（Eddie Murphy）。女主角中，凱特布蘭琪（Cate Blanchett）將與艾瑪湯普森（Emma Thompson）、安娜德哈瑪絲（Ana de Armas）、奧卡菲娜（Awkwafina）、比妮費爾德斯坦（Beanie Feldstein）爭獎。

《1917》。（IMDB)

至於導演獎，馬汀史柯西斯（Martin Scorsese）已憑《紐約黑幫》、《神鬼無間》、《雨果的冒險》3度獲得金球獎最佳導演，這次帶著《愛爾蘭人》與奉俊昊（Bong Joon-ho）、山姆曼德斯（Sam Mendes）、昆汀塔倫提諾（Quentin Tarantino）、陶德菲利普斯（Todd Phillips）搶奪獎項。第77屆金球獎頒獎典禮將在台灣時間明年1月6日上午舉行。

第77屆金球獎電影類入圍名單如下：

●最佳導演 （Best Director）

奉俊昊（Bong Joon-ho）–《寄生上游》（Parasite）

山姆曼德斯（Sam Mendes）–《1917》（1917）

《兔嘲男孩》。（IMDB)

馬汀史柯西斯（Martin Scorsese）–《愛爾蘭人》（The Irishman）

昆汀塔倫提諾（Quentin Tarantino）–《從前有個好萊塢》（Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood）

陶德菲利普斯（Todd Phillips）–《小丑》（Joker）

●最佳戲劇類電影（Best Motion Picture–Drama）

《1917》（1917）

《愛爾蘭人》（The Irishman）

《小丑》（Joker）

《教宗的承繼》（The Two Popes）

《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）

●最佳男主角：戲劇類（Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama）

克里斯汀貝爾（Christian Bale）–《賽道狂人》（Le Mans’66）

亞當崔佛（Adam Driver）–《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）

瓦昆菲尼克斯（Joaquin Phoenix）–《小丑》（Joker）

強那森布萊斯（Jonathan Pryce）–《教宗的承繼》（The Two Popes）

安東尼奧班德拉斯（Antonio Banderas） – 《痛苦與榮耀》（Pride & Glory）

●最佳女主角：戲劇類 （Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama）

辛西婭艾利沃（Cynthia Erivo）– 《Harriet》（Harriet）

史嘉蕾喬韓森（Scarlett Johansson）–《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）

瑟夏羅南（Saoirse Ronan）–《她們》（Little Women）

芮妮齊薇格（Renée Zellweger）–《茱蒂》（Judy）

莎莉賽隆（Charlize Theron）–《重磅腥聞》（Bombshell）

●最佳音樂及喜劇電影（Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy）

《我叫多麥特》（Dolemite Is My Name）

《兔嘲男孩》（Jojo Rabbit）

《鋒迴路轉》（Knives Out）

《從前有個好萊塢》（Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood）

《火箭人》（Rocketman）

●最佳男主角：音樂及喜劇類 （Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy）

丹尼爾克雷格（Daniel Craig）–《鋒迴路轉》（Knives Out）

羅曼格里芬戴維斯（Roman Griffin Davis）–《兔嘲男孩》（Jojo Rabbit）

李奧納多狄卡皮歐（Leonardo DiCaprio）–《從前有個好萊塢》（Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood）

泰隆艾格頓（Taron Egerton）–《火箭人》（Rocketman）

艾迪墨菲（Eddie Murphy）–《我叫多麥特》（Dolemite Is My Name）

●最佳女主角：音樂及喜劇類 （Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical Or Comedy）

奧卡菲娜（Awkwafina）–《別告訴她》（The Farewell）

比妮費爾德斯坦（Beanie Feldstein）–《高材生》（Booksmart）

凱特布蘭琪（Cate Blanchett）–《囧媽的極地任務》（Where’d You Go, Bernadette?）

安娜德哈瑪絲（Ana de Armas）–《鋒迴路轉》（Knives Out）

艾瑪湯普森（Emma Thompson）–《Late Night》（Late Night）

●最佳男配角 （Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture）

艾爾帕西諾（Al Pacino）–《愛爾蘭人》（The Irishman）

布萊德彼特（Brad Pitt）–《從前有個好萊塢》（Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood）

湯姆漢克斯（Tom Hanks）–《你是我的朋友》（A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood）

喬派西（Joe Pesci）–《愛爾蘭人》（The Irishman）

安東尼霍普金斯（Anthony Hopkins）–《教宗的承繼》（The Two Popes）

●最佳女配角 （Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture）

蘿拉鄧恩（Laura Dern）–《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）

珍妮佛洛佩茲（Jennifer Lopez）–《舞孃騙很大》（Hustlers）

凱西貝茲（Kathy Bates）–《李查朱威爾事件》（Richard Jewell）

安妮特班寧（Annette Bening）–《報告》（The Report）

瑪格羅比（Margot Robbie）–《重磅腥聞》（Bombshell）

●最佳劇本 （Best Screenplay）

《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）

《教宗的承繼》（The Two Popes）

《從前有個好萊塢》（Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood）

《寄生上流》（Parasite）

《愛爾蘭人》（The Irishman）

●最佳外語片 （Best Foreign Language Film）

《寄生上流》（Parasite）

《Portrait of a Lady on Fire》（Portrait of a Lady on Fire）

《悲慘世界》（Les Misérables）

《痛苦與榮耀》（Pain and Glory）

《別告訴她》（The Farewell）

●最佳動畫（Best Motion Picture–Animated）

《玩具總動員4》（Toy Story 4）

《冰雪奇緣2》（Frozen II）

《馴龍高手3》（How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World）

《大冒險家》（Missing Link）

《獅子王》（The Lion King）

●最佳配樂（Best Original Score）

Alexandre Desplat《她們》（Little Women）

Hildur Guðnadóttir《小丑》（Joker）

Randy Newman《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）

Thomas Newman《1917》（1917）

Daniel Pemberton《布魯克林孤兒》（Motherless Brooklyn）

●最佳歌曲（Best Original Song）

Beautiful Ghosts《貓》（Cats）

Into the Unknown《冰雪奇緣2》（Frozen II）

Spirit《獅子王》（The Lion King）

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again《火箭人》（Rocketman）

Stand Up《Harriet》（Harriet）

(中時 )