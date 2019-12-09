第77屆金球獎提名名單於台灣時間9日晚間9點在美國加州比佛利山莊公布入圍名單。電影項目上，《婚姻故事》入圍戲劇類最佳電影、男女主角、女配角、劇本、配樂等6項成為大贏家。緊追在後的是《愛爾蘭人》、《從前有個好萊塢》5項，《小丑》、《教宗的承繼》各以4項來勢洶洶。
戲劇類上，男主角有《婚姻故事》的亞當崔佛（Adam Driver）飾演打離婚官司的劇場導演，將對上《小丑》瓦昆菲尼克斯（Joaquin Phoenix），以及在《賽道狂人》中爆發力十足的克里斯汀貝爾（Christian Bale），還有已憑《痛苦與榮耀》拿下坎城影帝的安東尼奧班德拉斯（Antonio Banderas）、《教宗的承繼》強那森布萊斯（Jonathan Pryce）。女主角方面，演活「傳奇天后」茱蒂嘉蘭的芮妮齊薇格（Renee Zellweger）已手握3座金球獎，將面對史嘉蕾喬韓森（Scarlett Johansson）、《她們》瑟夏羅南（Saoirse Ronan）、辛西婭艾利沃（Cynthia Erivo）、莎莉賽隆（Charlize Theron）等人的虎視眈眈。
喜劇類上，李奧納多狄卡皮歐（Leonardo DiCaprio）憑《從前有個好萊塢》入圍男主角，但丹尼爾克雷格（Daniel Craig）在《鋒迴路轉》化身神探的精湛表現也有目共賭，還有《兔嘲男孩》的羅曼格里芬戴維斯（Roman Griffin Davis）、《火箭人》泰隆艾格頓（Taron Egerton）以及《我叫多麥特》的艾迪墨菲（Eddie Murphy）。女主角中，凱特布蘭琪（Cate Blanchett）將與艾瑪湯普森（Emma Thompson）、安娜德哈瑪絲（Ana de Armas）、奧卡菲娜（Awkwafina）、比妮費爾德斯坦（Beanie Feldstein）爭獎。
至於導演獎，馬汀史柯西斯（Martin Scorsese）已憑《紐約黑幫》、《神鬼無間》、《雨果的冒險》3度獲得金球獎最佳導演，這次帶著《愛爾蘭人》與奉俊昊（Bong Joon-ho）、山姆曼德斯（Sam Mendes）、昆汀塔倫提諾（Quentin Tarantino）、陶德菲利普斯（Todd Phillips）搶奪獎項。第77屆金球獎頒獎典禮將在台灣時間明年1月6日上午舉行。
第77屆金球獎電影類入圍名單如下：
●最佳導演 （Best Director）
奉俊昊（Bong Joon-ho）–《寄生上游》（Parasite）
山姆曼德斯（Sam Mendes）–《1917》（1917）
馬汀史柯西斯（Martin Scorsese）–《愛爾蘭人》（The Irishman）
昆汀塔倫提諾（Quentin Tarantino）–《從前有個好萊塢》（Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood）
陶德菲利普斯（Todd Phillips）–《小丑》（Joker）
●最佳戲劇類電影（Best Motion Picture–Drama）
《1917》（1917）
《愛爾蘭人》（The Irishman）
《小丑》（Joker）
《教宗的承繼》（The Two Popes）
《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）
●最佳男主角：戲劇類（Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama）
克里斯汀貝爾（Christian Bale）–《賽道狂人》（Le Mans’66）
亞當崔佛（Adam Driver）–《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）
瓦昆菲尼克斯（Joaquin Phoenix）–《小丑》（Joker）
強那森布萊斯（Jonathan Pryce）–《教宗的承繼》（The Two Popes）
安東尼奧班德拉斯（Antonio Banderas） – 《痛苦與榮耀》（Pride & Glory）
●最佳女主角：戲劇類 （Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama）
辛西婭艾利沃（Cynthia Erivo）– 《Harriet》（Harriet）
史嘉蕾喬韓森（Scarlett Johansson）–《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）
瑟夏羅南（Saoirse Ronan）–《她們》（Little Women）
芮妮齊薇格（Renée Zellweger）–《茱蒂》（Judy）
莎莉賽隆（Charlize Theron）–《重磅腥聞》（Bombshell）
●最佳音樂及喜劇電影（Best Motion Picture–Musical or Comedy）
《我叫多麥特》（Dolemite Is My Name）
《兔嘲男孩》（Jojo Rabbit）
《鋒迴路轉》（Knives Out）
《從前有個好萊塢》（Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood）
《火箭人》（Rocketman）
●最佳男主角：音樂及喜劇類 （Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy）
丹尼爾克雷格（Daniel Craig）–《鋒迴路轉》（Knives Out）
羅曼格里芬戴維斯（Roman Griffin Davis）–《兔嘲男孩》（Jojo Rabbit）
李奧納多狄卡皮歐（Leonardo DiCaprio）–《從前有個好萊塢》（Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood）
泰隆艾格頓（Taron Egerton）–《火箭人》（Rocketman）
艾迪墨菲（Eddie Murphy）–《我叫多麥特》（Dolemite Is My Name）
●最佳女主角：音樂及喜劇類 （Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical Or Comedy）
奧卡菲娜（Awkwafina）–《別告訴她》（The Farewell）
比妮費爾德斯坦（Beanie Feldstein）–《高材生》（Booksmart）
凱特布蘭琪（Cate Blanchett）–《囧媽的極地任務》（Where’d You Go, Bernadette?）
安娜德哈瑪絲（Ana de Armas）–《鋒迴路轉》（Knives Out）
艾瑪湯普森（Emma Thompson）–《Late Night》（Late Night）
●最佳男配角 （Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture）
艾爾帕西諾（Al Pacino）–《愛爾蘭人》（The Irishman）
布萊德彼特（Brad Pitt）–《從前有個好萊塢》（Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood）
湯姆漢克斯（Tom Hanks）–《你是我的朋友》（A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood）
喬派西（Joe Pesci）–《愛爾蘭人》（The Irishman）
安東尼霍普金斯（Anthony Hopkins）–《教宗的承繼》（The Two Popes）
●最佳女配角 （Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture）
蘿拉鄧恩（Laura Dern）–《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）
珍妮佛洛佩茲（Jennifer Lopez）–《舞孃騙很大》（Hustlers）
凱西貝茲（Kathy Bates）–《李查朱威爾事件》（Richard Jewell）
安妮特班寧（Annette Bening）–《報告》（The Report）
瑪格羅比（Margot Robbie）–《重磅腥聞》（Bombshell）
●最佳劇本 （Best Screenplay）
《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）
《教宗的承繼》（The Two Popes）
《從前有個好萊塢》（Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood）
《寄生上流》（Parasite）
《愛爾蘭人》（The Irishman）
●最佳外語片 （Best Foreign Language Film）
《寄生上流》（Parasite）
《Portrait of a Lady on Fire》（Portrait of a Lady on Fire）
《悲慘世界》（Les Misérables）
《痛苦與榮耀》（Pain and Glory）
《別告訴她》（The Farewell）
●最佳動畫（Best Motion Picture–Animated）
《玩具總動員4》（Toy Story 4）
《冰雪奇緣2》（Frozen II）
《馴龍高手3》（How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World）
《大冒險家》（Missing Link）
《獅子王》（The Lion King）
●最佳配樂（Best Original Score）
Alexandre Desplat《她們》（Little Women）
Hildur Guðnadóttir《小丑》（Joker）
Randy Newman《婚姻故事》（Marriage Story）
Thomas Newman《1917》（1917）
Daniel Pemberton《布魯克林孤兒》（Motherless Brooklyn）
●最佳歌曲（Best Original Song）
Beautiful Ghosts《貓》（Cats）
Into the Unknown《冰雪奇緣2》（Frozen II）
Spirit《獅子王》（The Lion King）
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again《火箭人》（Rocketman）
Stand Up《Harriet》（Harriet）
(中時 )
發表意見
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。