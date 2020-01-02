前中信兄弟投手艾迪頓(Nicholas Additon)因傷勢問題在去年季中遭到解約，結束中職球員生涯，不過因為艾迪頓在台灣適應良好，與球團、球迷都保持良好關係，兄弟決定延攬他成為國際球探，艾迪頓也在新的一年發感性文，回顧自己13年職業生涯，並期待2020年的新挑戰。
艾迪頓自2016年季中投入中信兄弟，成為主力洋投之一，不過隔年就遭韓職樂天隊挖角，2018年再度回鍋兄弟，並在同年6月9日投出中職史上第7場無安打比賽，在中職歷史上留名，可惜去年球季季中因肩膀舊傷復發遭到兄弟解約，結束中職生涯。
兄弟領隊劉志威在去年底公布教練團成員時，也宣布艾迪頓轉任球隊的國際球探，2日艾迪頓在IG上發感性長文，「言語無法形容我擔任球員13年來有多幸福和幸運。首先要先感謝粉絲們，為了你們，我把每場比賽當最重要的一場在投，還要感謝一路以來的教練、球僮以及隊友，還有休季時的體能教練，我最感謝的是我的父母及妻子，無論成功或失敗，他們都給予我最大支持。」
最後艾迪頓正式公布，他的生涯將開始下一個階段，「我將要成為中華職棒中信兄弟的國際球探，改變是人生旅途中最驚喜的一部分，我超級興奮2020年的到來，祝各位新年快樂！」
Words cannot describe how blessed and fortunate I have been over the past 13 years throughout my playing career. The thankyou’s I need to give today stretch to a lot of people... First of all the fans who always supported me I owe everything to you, every game I pitched I always treated like it was the most important game of my life for you... From the coaches to bat boys, teammates who pushed me in-season, to strength coaches who pushed me in the offseason... but the biggest thanks goes to my parents and my wife who always supported me through good and bad, all the way from the greatest successes, to fall on my face failures. The goal always seemed to be a destination but now looking back it was the journey that was perfect. From Johnson City to Memphis Tennessee, all the way to Colorado Springs, to Santo Domingo Dominican Republic, to Seoul, Korea and finally Taichung Taiwan, words can not describe how lucky I am to call it a career and begin the next phase. Announcing today I have become the International Scout for the Chinatrust Brothers in the CPBL. Change is such an amazing part of our journey and I am super excited for what 2020 has to bring! Happy new year everyone!! @cardinals @orioles @brewers @rockies @escogidobbclub @busanlottegiants @brothers_baseball
Nick Additon（@nadditon）分享的貼文 於 張貼
(中時 )
發表意見
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。