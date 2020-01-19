總統蔡英文高票連任，母校倫敦政經學院（LSE）15日官網出現恭賀新聞，網路節目主持人彭彭文正表示，有網友來信說，該文內幾個地方有著濃濃中文味，彭文正也認為英文的用法詭異。

彭文正在《政經關不了》表示，有網友寫信到節目，稱該恭賀稿有很多東西已被更動，文章中出現很多中文味，文法雖沒有對錯問題 但一般而言，老外的英文是很直接簡單的，像第一段的re-elected for a second term用法怪。

彭文正還表示，沒有人會對拿到學位的人叫「Former LSE PhD Law student(前倫敦政經學院法學院學生)」，這是非常奇怪的事，他認為該文章看來有中文混英文的味道。新聞當中還講到57%的得票，並酸國民黨總統候選人韓國瑜39%，這都不是報導傑出校友該有的表現，讓該網友很懷疑這是蔡陣營在當選喜悅中的傑作。

該位網友再舉例說，第二段談到「free democratic way of life(自由民主的方式)」，懂英文的不覺得怪怪的嗎？democratic way已經夠奇怪，再加上free；若改成life style free democratic，會好點吧！？彭文正也認為很奇怪，雖然英文不只有一種寫法，但最後一段中的maintains a pattern，彭說他也看不懂。諸如此類，該網友認為文中幾個地方有著濃濃中文味的英文。

以下為LSE恭賀稿全文：

Former LSE PhD Law student Dr Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected for a second term as the president of Taiwan on 11 January 2020. Dr Tsai, who will serve for a further four years as president, received a record 8.2 million votes, representing 57 per cent of the votes, with her closest contender receiving 39 per cent. The fiercely contested election also saw a notably high 75 per cent turnout from Taiwanese voters.

In a speech following her victory Dr Tsai said, “Taiwan is showing the world how much we cherish our free democratic way of life and how much we cherish our nation.

Dr Tsai was first elected president in 2016 and previously served as Taiwans vice premier and as chair of the Democratic Progressive Party.

Tsai Ing-wen’s re-election maintains a pattern of LSE alumni in positions of leadership in Taiwan. Yu Kuo-hua, an LSE student between 1947 and 1949, was Taiwan’s premier from 1984 to 1989.

