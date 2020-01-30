經過幾天來的沉澱，「小飛俠」布萊恩的遺孀瓦妮莎30日透過IG首次發聲，更貼出布萊恩全家人的合照，感謝所有人對於他們的支持與祈禱，「非常感謝你們在祈禱中支持我們，感謝你們愛布萊恩、吉安娜、娜塔莉雅、比雅卡、卡普莉和我！」
跟布萊恩結婚快20年的瓦妮莎表示，「我和女兒們必須感謝在這段艱難時間支持與愛護我們的幾百萬人，謝謝大家的祈禱，我們絕對需要，突然失去我敬愛的丈夫布萊恩，我們非常難過，還有我可愛美麗的吉安娜，一個可愛體貼的女兒，也是娜塔莉雅、比雅卡與卡普莉的好姊妹。」
「我們也為上周日失去家人的家庭感到悲痛，我們與他們感同身受，現在沒有足夠語言描述我們的痛苦，我很欣慰的是，布萊恩和吉安娜都知道他們被深愛著，我們生活中有他們太幸運了，我希望他們可以永遠跟我們在一起，但事實是他們太早從我們身邊被奪走。」
「我不確定今後我們生活會變什麼樣子，也無法想像沒有他們的生活，但我們每天醒來都在努力前進，因為布萊恩和我們的寶貝女兒吉安娜在照耀我們，我們對他們的愛永無止盡，也無法估量，我只希望我能擁抱他們、親吻他們、祝福他們，讓他們永遠跟我們在一起。」
「感謝你們跟我們分享喜悅、悲痛與支持，我們必須請求你們給予必要的尊重與隱私，讓我們在這個新的現實前進。為了紀念我們的曼巴家庭，我們成立了曼巴基金，藉以幫助其他遭受這場悲劇影響的家庭。」
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
