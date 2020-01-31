經過4天的沉澱，湖人女老闆珍妮巴斯31日終在IG寫下對於「小飛俠」布萊恩，以及他的二女兒吉安娜的深深悼念，畢竟她跟布萊恩一家的淵源很深，她除了貼上自己當年跟布萊恩全家合影，更強調布萊恩父女徹底改變了她的生命或人生！
珍妮巴斯在IG寫著，「布萊恩，我不知道如何表達你跟我，對我的家人以及對湖人的意義，我父親把你當作知己，我們一直就像一家人，當我父親過世，你曾邀我共享午餐，那時我正在努力找尋人生的目標和動力。」
「你曾帶著吉安娜跟我共度一段時光，你告訴我，你想讓吉安娜知道，女性也可跟男性一樣成為NBA領袖，起初我以為，這只是一位慈愛的父親替女兒樹立榜樣，但實際上你肯定知道自己在做什麼，你所做的一切給我一直尋找的動力與靈感。」
「我經常回想那段時光，這段回憶讓我微笑，讓我堅強，每當我情緒低落，我都會回想那段時光。你用籃球徹底改變我的生命，和吉安娜在一起，讓我重新點燃內心動力與決心，瓦妮莎、娜塔莉雅、比雅卡、卡普莉，我替你們感到難過。」
「我很感謝你們出現在我的生活，我將永遠在你們身邊，對於那些同樣在災難中失去親人的家庭，整個湖人家族都跟你們一起哀悼，我們永遠是個家庭，我們為了失去深愛的人感到悲傷，我們一起哀悼與哀傷，也會一起治癒、一起愛、一起贏，我們愛你！」
Kobe, I don’t know how to express what you mean to me, my family and the Los Angeles Lakers. My father loved you like a son, which makes us family. When you invited me to lunch shortly after my father passed away, I was struggling to find motivation and purpose. Kobe, you brought Gianna with you to spend some time with me. You explained that you wanted to show her that women can be leaders in the NBA, just like the men. At first, it seemed like an action of a devoted father setting an example for his daughter. But in actuality – and I am positively sure you knew EXACTLY what you were doing – what you did was give me the inspiration and strength I was searching for. I reflect on that day often and it makes me smile and it makes me strong. I call on that memory whenever I feel down and need a bit of courage. For everything you did on the court that filled me with so much joy and love, for all the lives you changed through basketball itself, it was that day with Gigi that reignited my drive and determination. Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri - I am so sorry for your loss. We are grateful to have you in our lives and we will always be here for you. To the families that also lost loved ones on Sunday, the entire Laker family mourns with you. Laker Nation - we are one family grieving the loss of people we all loved dearly. We will mourn together, cry together but we will also heal together, love together and win TOGETHER. We love you. Kobe - that’s what you made you so unbelievably special. You not only inspired us towards greatness, you showed us the way. : : To learn more about how you can help the families affected by this tragedy go to MambaOnThree.org and to further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports visit MambaSportsFoundation.org #peace #love #joy #family #Mamba #Mambacita #2 #8 #24 : : Picture taken in February 2016 on the way to #NBAAllStar game in #Toronto
Jeanie Buss（@jeaniebuss）分享的貼文 於 張貼
(中時 )
發表意見
中時電子報對留言系統使用者發布的文字、圖片或檔案保有片面修改或移除的權利。當使用者使用本網站留言服務時，表示已詳細閱讀並完全了解，且同意配合下述規定：
違反上述規定者，中時電子報有權刪除留言，或者直接封鎖帳號！請使用者在發言前，務必先閱讀留言板規則，謝謝配合。