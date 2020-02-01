隨著大陸CBA無限期停賽，效力北京首鋼的林書豪目前回到美國靜待消息，他在1日發布針對最近發生接連悲劇感到難過，更對關於中國大陸爆發武漢肺炎疫情的種族主義言論感到悲哀，「請不要讓你的恐懼與無知，蒙蔽了你的雙眼！」
「時光飛逝，生活充滿不定性。當我坐下來反思，只能說過去1年太瘋狂了，」林書豪在IG寫著，「NBA和大陸關係跌到冰點，我的朋友高以翔在錄節目時過世，前北京首鋼隊長吉喆絕症去世，武漢肺炎成為全球衛生緊急事件，布萊恩、吉安娜與其他7人在一場悲慘事故中過世。」
林書豪表示，「CBA賽季被無限期順延了，我仍待命訓練，如果賽季重新開打，我會準備好，自從去年夏天以來，我在社群媒體沒太多話要說，但我對這個發文有著很強烈的感覺。今天不能保證，明天也不一定能保證，生活中沒什麼可以真正保證的。」
「努力充實生活，追求更好的自己，如果你對旅途不滿，你也不會對目的地滿意，我是透過慘痛經驗才明白這些，找到快樂、找到目標、找到真理，從根本去愛，慷慨服務，生命真的太短暫了，也太寶貴了，沒有什麼時間可以浪費。」
「這個賽季我一直住在大陸，現在回到了美國，我對有關大陸疫情的種族主義言論感到悲哀，有真正的人在受苦，有真正的英雄日夜不停幫人服務，請不要讓你的恐懼與無知蒙蔽了雙眼，」林書豪說，「這個世界需要更多共鳴與同情，我們都不完美，也需要恩典，你只有一次生命，要專注於生命中真正重要的事情。用心禱告，願上帝保佑我們看得到明天！」
Time flies and life is a blur. As I sit back and reflect, all I can say is this past year has been so crazy. The NBA and China’s relationship soured, my friend Godfrey suddenly died filming on set, last year’s Beijing Ducks captain G-Man was diagnosed w a terminal disease midseason and passed away, the coronavirus became a global health emergency, and Kobe/Gianna/7 others passed away in a tragic accident. The CBA season’s been postponed indefinitely and I’m on standby, training and staying ready if the season resumes. Since last summer I haven’t had much to say on social media, but I felt very strongly about this post. Today isn’t guaranteed. Tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. Nothing in life is guaranteed. Life live to the fullest, pursue the best version of yourself. If you aren’t content along the journey, you won’t be content at your destination. I learned this lesson the hard way. Find joy, find purpose, find truth. Love radically, serve generously. Life is too short and too precious for time to be wasted. I’ve lived in China this past season and now being back on US soil, I’m saddened by the racist comments regarding the virus in China. There are real people suffering and real heroes working around the clock in service to others - please don’t let your fear or ignorance rob you of seeing that. This world needs more compassion and empathy. We are all imperfect humans - we all need grace. You have one life to live, focus on what really matters in life. And pray that God blesses us with the chance to see tmrw 🙏🏼
